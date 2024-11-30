WATCH: Purdue Wins Rady Children's Invitational Title on Myles Colvin's Game Winner
Myles Colvin called game. On Purdue's final offensive possession in the Championship Game of the Rady Children's Invitational, the sophomore found himself in the right place at the right time, hitting a game-winning layup.
Purdue and Ole Miss were tied at 78-78 with less than 15 seconds to play in the game. Out of a timeout, guard Braden Smith tried to get a corner jump shot to lift the Boilermakers to a victory. His shot came up well short of the bucket, but Colvin was there to clean up the mess.
Colvin caught the ball, put it off the glass and gave Purdue a two-point lead with 0.6 seconds remaining in the game. A desperation heave from Ole Miss was off the mark and the Boilermakers escaped San Diego with a victory.
It was a fitting end to the game for Colvin, who played extraordinary all night. He finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block. He played a huge role in getting Purdue the win.
The Boilermakers improved to 7-1 on the year with the victory. Purdue claims another Feast Week championship, bringing the Rady Children's Invitational title back to West Lafayette.
