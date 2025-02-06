Purdue Basketball Raises More Than $40K for Cancer Research
The Purdue men's basketball team raised more than $40,000 for cancer research through two different initiatives over the last two weeks — Purdue's Hammer Down Cancer Game and Coaches vs. Cancer week.
Per the team's website, the Boilermakers raised $43,284 that will help fund cancer research. A large chunk of that money was raised during the Hammer Down Cancer Game, played on Jan. 24 when Purdue hosted Michigan.
For the game, the Boilers worse special Hammer Down Cancer uniforms that were later auctioned off. Fans could also donate money for ribbon board messages that supported those currently battling cancer.
Purdue raised $35,004 through that initiative.
Last week, as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative, Purdue was able to raise another $8,000 for cancer reaserch. Members of the Boilermaker coaching staff worse special sneakers, with designs made by cancer patients at Riley Children's Hospital.
Coach Matt Painter's shoes were auctioned off for $4,500.
Purdue's website states that the Hammer Down Cancer Game has helped raise nearly $190,000 for cancer research.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
MORTON CONQUERS RAMP CHALLENGE: Colorado State's basketball players attempted the "Ramp Challenge" at New Mexico's basketball arena Wednesday. Former Purdue wing Ethan Morton was the only one to conquer it. CLICK HERE
PURDUE'S FINAL FOUR, NATIONAL TITLE CHANCES: ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) predicts the chances that Purdue reaches the 2025 Final Four and win's this year's national championship. CLICK HERE
MCCAFFERY IMPRESSED WITH KAUFMAN-RENN: Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was thoroughly impressed with the improvement of Trey Kaufman-Renn's game, calling the Purdue forward an "elite" player. CLICK HERE
KAUFMAN-RENN'S FOUL TROUBLE: Trey Kaufman-Renn had another big night for No. 7 Purdue in a 90-81 win over Iowa Tuesday night. But the junior battled foul trouble for a second straight game. CLICK HERE