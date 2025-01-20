Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn Receives National Award After Dominant 2-Game Stretch

Our @jerseymikes Naismith Men’s College Player of the Week is Trey Kaufman-Renn 🏀



The @BoilerBall forward led his team to a 2-0 record last week, including a victory over No. 13 Oregon 💫



Kaufman-Renn averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2 assists 🔥… pic.twitter.com/dveLDmMgNB