Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn Receives National Award After Dominant 2-Game Stretch
Trey Kaufman-Renn's dominance in the Pacific Northwest didn't go unnoticed by the national college basketball gurus. On Monday, the Purdue junior forward was named the Naismith Men's College Player of the Week after guiding the Boilermakers to wins over Washington and No. 13 Oregon last week.
Kaufman-Renn started things off with a strong outing last Wednesday in Purdue's visit to Seattle to take on Washington. The forward finished the game with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. He connected on eight-of-13 shots from the floor.
The Boilermakers defeated the Huskies 69-58, overcoming an eight-point deficit at halftime.
On Saturday, Purdue leaned heavily on Kaufman-Renn for production on another poor shooting day. Although he only made seven-of-20 shots from the floor, the forward finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and an assists. He was a perfect nine-of-nine from the free throw, which proved to be the difference in the game.
Purdue defeated Oregon 65-58.
In those two games, Kaufman-Renn averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and two assists per game. The Boilermakers improved to 15-4 with the wins and 7-1 in Big Ten play. Purdue has now won seven striaght games.
Kaufman-Renn has provided a lot of stability in Purdue's frontcourt this season. He's averaging 17.9 points per game and has scored in double digits in each of the team's first 19 games. He's also averaging 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 59%.
