FOX College Basketball Broadcaster Gives Major Praise to Purdue Coach Matt Painter
Purdue coach Matt Painter is receiving some major praise from national broadcasters after leading the Boilermakers to a seven-game winning streak. FOX's John Fanta had a lot of praise for the coach after some strong performances in recent weeks.
Since Dec. 29, Purdue has enjoyed wins in its last seven games, posting double-digit victories in six of those contests. The Boilers are now 15-4 on the season and own a 7-1 mark in Big Ten play, sitting second in the conference standings.
This success comes after losing two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, as well as Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Mason Gillis and starting guard Lance Jones. Replacing that level of production is not an easy task for any coach.
That's why Fanta believes that Painter is continuing to prove himself as one of the game's top coaches.
"To lose a back-to-back National Player of the Year in Zach Edey and get what Matt Painter is getting out of his Purdue team is the latest testament that he is one of the best coaches in America," Fanta wrote. "The Boilermakers have figured out some things and have evolved tremendously."
Painter would have still been considered one of the country's top coaches, regardless of how this season went. He's won five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and has guided the Boilermakers to 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in 19 seasons.
Last year, Purdue reached the National Championship Game, the program's first visit since 1969.
Yes, the Boilermakers were selected as the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten regular season title, but they struggled early in the season. Purdue finished December with a 2-3 record, losing games to Penn State, Texas A&M and Auburn.
Since then, though, Painter's team has looked completely different. The Boilermakers are locked in defensively and have gotten a lot of production out of junior guard Braden Smith, a key piece to Purdue's recent success.
It took a few months to find a rhythm, but Purdue is hitting its stride right now. It looks like a contender to win its third straight regular season conference title. Painter, deservedly, is getting a lot of praise for his team's recent success.
