Purdue Basketball Adds Pair of Neutral Site Games vs. Auburn
Purdue has added another quality opponent to its upcoming basketball schedule. On Monday, the Boilermakers announced that they have scheduled a pair of neutral site games against Auburn.
The two games will be played over the next two seasons.
Purdue will travel to Birmingham (Legacy Arena) on Dec. 21, 2024 to play Auburn in the first of the two meetings. Then, the Tigers will make the trip to Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse) on Dec. 20, 2025 to play the Boilermakers in the annual Indy Classic.
Purdue owns a 2-0 all-time record against Auburn. The two wins for the Boilermakers came in 2016 and 2001.
Auburn concluded the 2023-24 season with a 27-8 record, which included a 13-5 mark in SEC play. The Tigers also won the SEC Tournament and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Under Bruce Pearl, Auburn has piled up a 214-119 record in 10 seasons. The Tigers have won two SEC regular season titles, two SEC Tournament titles, played in five NCAA Tournaments and reached the Final Four in 2019.
Purdue is coming off a 34-5 campaign, winning its second straight Big Ten title and reaching the National Championship Game. The Boilermakers have developed into one of the country's premier programs under coach Matt Painter.
With the addition of Auburn to the schedule, Purdue continues to boost its slate for the 2024-25 campaign. The Boilermakers also have games against Alabama, Marquette, Texas A&M and Yale on the schedule.
Purdue is also competing in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, Calif. over Thanksgiving. North Carolina State, BYU and Ole Miss are also playing in the event.
Over the last few seasons, Painter and the Boilermakers have placed a heavy emphasis on playing a quality nonconference schedule. That theme is going to continue into the 2024-25 season and beyond.
