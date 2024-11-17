Purdue's Recent Dominance vs. Top-10 Teams Continues with Win Over No. 2 Alabama
When it comes to playing top-10 teams, there isn't a program that's enjoyed more success than Purdue. With Friday night's win over No. 2 Alabama, the Boilermakers improved to 10-2 against opponents ranked inside the top-10 in the Associated Press poll since the beginning of the 2021-22 season.
According to Purdue basketball's social media team, that is the best mark in the country in that timeframe. It's an incredibly impressive accomplishment, and speaks to the culture the coach Matt Painter has built in West Lafayette.
The 13th-ranked Boilermakers defeated No. 2 Alabama 87-78 on Friday night to improve to 4-0 on the season. Purdue has another big game on Tuesday, traveling to Milwaukee to play No. 15 Marquette.
Purdue has won 39 straight games against nonconference opponents in the regular season. That mark ranks fifth all-time in NCAA history.
Many wondered if Purdue would take a "step back" this season after losing two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Mason Gillis and starting guard Lance Jones. It's still very early, but the Boilers still appear to be one of the best teams in the country.
Purdue still has a loaded nonconference schedule ahead. After playing second-ranked Alabama, the Boilermakers still have games against No. 15 Marquette, North Carolina State, No. 23 Texas A&M, and No. 5 Auburn.
Yes, it's still way too early in the season to know if Purdue will win a third straight Big Ten championship. But after Friday night, it looks like the Boilers are primed and ready to defend their back-to-back regular season titles.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
CHASE MARTIN HAS BIG NIGHT: Chase Martin, who spent four seasons at Purdue, had a career night for Missouri State, scoring 18 points in a triple-overtime win over Tulsa on Saturday. CLICK HERE
FLETCHER LOYER HILARIOUS MATT PAINTER COMMENT: Fletcher Loyer had a hilarious comment about coach Matt Painter, who was thoroughly pleased that Purdue only had three turnovers in the win over Alabama. CLICK HERE
NATE OATS SHOUTS OUT MACKEY ARENA: Alabama coach Nate Oats had never been to Mackey Arena until Friday night. He was thoroughly impressed with the Purdue crowd and the atmosphere. CLICK HERE
CJ COX MAKES BIG PLAYS: Purdue freshman guard CJ Cox made three straight 3-pointers on Friday night, swinging the momentum of the game and helping the Boilers earn a big win over Alabama. CLICK HERE
CJ COX BRINGS DOWN THE HOUSE: Purdue freshman CJ Cox stepped up in a big-time moment, making three straight shots from 3-point range to give the Boilermakers an edge vs. Alabama. CLICK HERE