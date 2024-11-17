Matt Painter Talks 2025 Commit Antione West Jr., Draws Carsen Edwards Comparison
Purdue added a new member to the basketball program last week, with 2025 three-star guard Antione West Jr. signing with the Boilermakers. He's the only player committed to Purdue in the class, but coach Matt Painter loves what the Toledo native brings to West Lafayette.
After the signing was made official, Painter was asked about West's skill set after the signing was official last week. He really likes what the guard can do on the floor, especially in terms of his shot-making ability.
"I love Antione West, I think he's fabulous. We're very fortunate to get him," Painter said. "Very under-evaluated. He's a winner. He can make plays, he can make shots, he can handle the basketball, distribute, score, make pull-ups. Just a good all-around player."
Last season at Whitmer High School (Toledo), West averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He was named Division I All-Ohio First Team following the 2023-24 season.
Painter said he's still not quite sure how to define West in terms of his position on the court, but he compared the new recruit to former Boilermaker Carsen Edwards.
"I don't know exactly what he is. I call him more of a lead guard, he's probably more in the world of where CJ (Cox) is, in terms of that," Painter said.
"Like with Carsen Edwards, after awhile you're like, 'Just shoot it.' Let it rip. That's who he is. I think he has more playmaking (ability) than Carsen, but he still has that element where he can make deep pull-ups, he can shoot off the move. Good player. Just a good all-around player. I'm glad people didn't evaluate him."
That's a pretty good comparison. Edwards was a dynamic shooter and one of the best shot-makers in Purdue history. He was the winner of the Jerry West Award in 2018 and went on an absolute tear in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Edwards had performances of 26 points (vs. Old Dominion), 42 points (vs. Villanova), 29 points (vs. Tennessee) and 42 points (vs. Virginia) in the Boilermakers' run to the Elite Eight that season. His 28 made 3-pointers in four games was the most in NCAA Tournament history.
Obviously, West has a lot of work ahead before he's in the same conversation as one of the all-time greats to play at Purdue. But he'll give the Boilermakers another shot-maker on the floor when he gets to West Lafayette.
You can never have too many.
