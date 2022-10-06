Purdue Center Zach Edey Unanimously Voted to 2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior center Zach Edey has been named a unanimous selection to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team, the conference announced on Thursday.
Edey joins Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan center Hunter Dickinson as the only unanimous selections among the 11 players voted to the team. A preseason All-American as well, he was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree and honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press last season.
The 7-foot-4 center from Toronto, Ontario, averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in just 19 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season. Edey led the Big Ten and ranked third nationally with a field goal percentage of 64.8 percent. That mark was the fifth-best single-season percentage in program history.
Edey is the only player in the last 30 years to average 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block while playing in less than 20 minutes per game. He is one of just five players to accomplish those numbers in under 25 minutes per contest.
Read More
Purdue basketball is scheduled to begin the regular season on Nov. 8 against Milwaukee inside Mackey Arena. The team will also play an exhibition game against a visiting Truman State on Nov. 2.
2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team
- Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois
- TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA
- Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa
- HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN
- Malik Hall, Sr., F Michigan State
- Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota
- Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State
- ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE
- Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers
- Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin
- Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections are listed in all caps.
2022-23 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana
Stories Related to Purdue Basketball
- 2022-23 Purdue Boilermakers Men's Basketball Schedule: The Big Ten released TV and game time information for the 2022-2023 Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball season. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX. CLICK HERE
- Jaden Ivey Notches 16 Points in NBA Preseason Debut: Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 16 points for the Detroit Pistons in a 117-96 loss to the New York Knicks in the team's preseason opener. CLICK HERE
- Caleb Furst Finding Opportunity for Leadership in Second Season: Entering his sophomore season with Purdue basketball, Caleb Furst is poised to make strides both as a player and as a leader. He appeared in 34 games, including 12 starts, in his first season with the program. CLICK HERE
- Former Purdue Recruit Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn Commits to Illinois: Four-star recruit Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, who decommitted from the Purdue basketball program on Aug. 3, is now committed to Illinois. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Basketball Opens Official Practices: Purdue opened its official practices for the 2022-23 college basketball season on Tuesday but was without star center Zach Edey. CLICK HERE