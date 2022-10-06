Purdue Center Zach Edey Unanimously Voted to 2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior center Zach Edey has been named a unanimous selection to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team, the conference announced on Thursday.

Edey joins Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan center Hunter Dickinson as the only unanimous selections among the 11 players voted to the team. A preseason All-American as well, he was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree and honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press last season.

The 7-foot-4 center from Toronto, Ontario, averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in just 19 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season. Edey led the Big Ten and ranked third nationally with a field goal percentage of 64.8 percent. That mark was the fifth-best single-season percentage in program history.

Edey is the only player in the last 30 years to average 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block while playing in less than 20 minutes per game. He is one of just five players to accomplish those numbers in under 25 minutes per contest.

Purdue basketball is scheduled to begin the regular season on Nov. 8 against Milwaukee inside Mackey Arena. The team will also play an exhibition game against a visiting Truman State on Nov. 2.

2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA

Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa

HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN

Malik Hall, Sr., F Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota

Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State

ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE

Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections are listed in all caps.

2022-23 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana

