Purdue Coach Matt Painter Responds to Officiating Questions After Loss to Houston
INDIANAPOLIS — A questionable no-call late in Friday's Sweet 16 game between Purdue and Houston went against the Boilermakers and essentially ended their season. And while he was frustrated by some other things throughout the game, Purdue coach Matt Painter said he didn't have a good look at that crucial play.
With time ticking off the clock and the game tied 60-60, Houston's Milos Uzan began to drive against Purdue's Braden Smith. Late in the clock, Uzan appeared to fully extend his arm, sending Smith to the ground. No foul was called on the play.
Uzan missed the shot but the ball was tipped out of bounds after a fight for the rebound. Then, Houston won the game will a brilliant inbounds play, as Uzan scored with only 0.9 seconds remaining.
Purdue lost 62-60, ending its season in the Sweet 16.
After the game, Painter was asked about that no-call against Uzan. His answer was short, sweet and to the point.
"Yeah, I didn't see it," he said matter-of-factly. "I just got asked that question. I didn't answer that because I didn't see it."
Below is the clip of the play in which Uzan appears to push off before taking a shot. Many believe it should have been called a foul, but it was considered a play-on.
Painter did address some other grievances about the officiating later during his press conference.
Also late in the game, the officiating crew appeared to get the call wrong on multiple out of bounds situations. On at least two possessions, the ball was clearly touched by a Houston player before going out of bounds. In both situations, the Cougars retatined possession of the basketball.
"Yeah, it's frustrating, frustrating for our guys," Painter said. "As long as they get it right ... The one thing I didn't understand is why they didn't collaborate and get together. That's the only thing I was asking. Obviously, they missed the one. And then the other one, they missed that one too, but at the time, I didn't realize it.
"Sometimes when it's 50 feet away from me, it's really hard. I didn't understand why they didn't get together. They can't go and review that, but they can get together and kind of talk it through and help each other. There's three people out there. So that was my only complaint."
Purdue found itself in an exciting game in Indianapolis on Friday, fighting off a 10-point deficit in the second half to tie the game at 60-60 with less than a minute to play. But that final inbounds play from Houston brought a halt to the Boilers' March Madness run.
Purdue ends its season with a 24-12 record.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
FANS UPSET OVER BAD WHISTLE: Purdue fans were irate with the officials late in Friday's Sweet 16 game in the Boilermakers' heartbreaking 62-60 loss to Houston. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LOSES TO HOUSTON: Houston's Milos Uzan scored on an inbounds play with 0.8 seconds to go to give the Cougars a stunning 62-60 win over Purdue in the Midwest Regional semifinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, ruining a thrilling Boilermakers comeback. CLICK HERE
SMITH JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Braden Smith dished out his 300th assist of the season in Friday's Sweet 16 game against Houston, becoming just the fourth player in college basketball history to do. CLICK HERE