Purdue Basketball Commit Caleb Furst Named Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year

Caleb Furst was named the 2021 Indiana Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He and Trey Kaufman-Renn are the last two recipients of the honor, and both will head to Purdue this upcoming season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Caleb Furst earned yet another award before coming to play for Purdue basketball. He was named the 2021 Indiana Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year of Friday.

The prospect out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was named 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball after his senior season at Blackhawk Christian.

Now, the Boilermakers have the previous two recipients of the Gatorade Player of the Year Award. Furst joins 2020 winner Trey Kaufman-Renn as part of Purdue's three-man recruiting class for the upcoming season.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.

Furst is a four-star prospect and is the 62nd overall player in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the first player from Blackhawk Christian to ever be named Gatorade Player of the Year.

He led the Braves to an Indiana Class 2A state championship last season. As a senior, Furst averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game.

Purdue's 2021 recruiting class ranks No. 7 in the Big Ten Conference and No. 36 in the country.

