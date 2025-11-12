Purdue Drops Pics of Smooth New Black Script Uniforms
If you hoped for a new Purdue basketball uniform this year, you're getting your wish. The program revealed a new black script uniform for Thursday night's game against Alabama.
The Boilermakers unveiled the new uniform on Tuesday evening, a few days before Purdue takes on the Crimson Tide in a top-10 showdown in Tuscaloosa. Below is the video that the social media team shared, showing off the new look:
Purdue has worn a white script uniform for years. This is a fresh look at a classic logo. It should be well-received among fans, who have been big supporters of all of Purdue's script uniforms across all sports.
Nobody needed an extra reason to watch Thursday night's game in Tuscaloosa. It's a top-10 matchup between No. 2 Purdue and No. 8 Alabama — two teams with Final Four aspirations this year. It should be an incredibly fun game.
The Boilermakers will be dressed to impress when they take the floor, too.
Purdue hoping to notch first big win
It didn't take long for the pollsters to drop Purdue in the rankings. The Boilermakers began the year ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, but dropped to No. 2 following the first week of action.
Purdue defeated Evansville 82-51 in the season opener and Oakland 87-77 in the second game of the year. That hard-fought contest with the Golden Grizzlies is probably what dropped the Boilers in the rankings.
There's a good chance Purdue could re-establish itself as the No. 1 team in the country with a win over eighth-ranked Alabama on Thursday night in Tuscaloosa. It's the first of many marquee matchups for the Boilers in non-conference play.
Tipoff between Purdue and Alabama is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN 2. The Boilermakers defeated the Crimson Tide 87-78 in Mackey Arena last season.
