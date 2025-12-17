Mackey Arena has been the home to one of college basketball's top programs over the past decade. So, what if this roundball sanctuary opened its doors to the NBA Cup in the future?

That was my first thought when I heard league commissioner Adam Silver discussing the possibility of playing the championship rounds of the NBA Cup (in-season tournament) at some iconic college venues. Not many arenas are better than the one situated on Purdue's campus in West Lafayette.

“We’re talking with Amazon Prime about whether it makes sense to maybe go to some unique locations for the final game,” Silver said on the NBA on Prime pregame show. “They have suggested, for example, some storied college arenas, so we’re just looking at other ways we can do this.”

For the first three years of the NBA's in-season tournament, the semifinal and championship rounds have been played in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. It's a great neutral-site location for the event, but the league and its television partners are considering other potential locations.

What's the argument for Mackey Arena?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates with the fans | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Over the years, it's gained momentum as one of the most intimidating and electric atmospheres in college basketball. NCAA.com's Andy Katz ranks it as one of the top-three arenas in the sport. Several current and former Big Ten players consider it the toughest environment in the country.

Additionally, Purdue has a loyal fanbase and is located in the heart of basketball country. At the end of the 2025-26 campaign, the men's basketball program will have a sellout streak that reaches 105 games. Obviously, the Boilermakers wouldn't be featured in the NBA's event, but there's enough love of basketball throughout the state that the league could attract a large number of fans — especially potential students who may not have many chances to catch a professional game.

Mackey has also proven to be a versatile arena. The 14,876-seat venue has hosted men's and women's college basketball games, Purdue volleyball matches, and the IHSAA boys' volleyball state championships.

Several iconic college basketball venues would serve as great hosts to the NBA Cup. Why not Mackey Arena, home of 105 straight sellouts and located in the heart of this basketball-loving state?

Potential homecoming for former Boilers

Zach Edey after a Purdue men's basketball game | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's impossible to predict which teams would make the semifinals of the NBA Cup, but there would be potential for a homecoming for at least two former Boilermakers if Mackey Arena served as a host site.

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey both played college basketball at Purdue. If one or both of those teams reached the semifinal round of the NBA Cup, Boilermaker fans would flock to Mackey Arena to watch the former All-Americans in action.

Plus, there's potential for current players like Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn to be on an NBA roster by this time next year, only expanding the program's reach.

During the 2023-24 NBA season, the Indiana Pacers made a run to the NBA Cup championship before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Pacers were able to reach the semifinals of the event again, it would also draw a large crowd to West Lafayette.

Ultimately, though, you're talking about playing NBA games in one of college basketball's best environments. In Indiana, that's the only reason fans need to swarm Mackey Arena if the league decides to designate it as an NBA Cup host at some point down the road.

