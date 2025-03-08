Trey Kaufman-Renn Alleges Family Subject to Derogatory Comments From Illinois Fans
Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn said his family was the victim of derogatory and racist comments made by fans during Friday night's game against Illinois. The junior forward said he was informed of the situation following the game.
Kaufman-Renn said his family was "cussed out" during Friday's game by a handful of Illinois students or fans. He also said that there were racist remarks made towards his brother.
His brother is 13 years old.
"I was informed after the game by my mom, my girlfriend there were some racist comments said towards my brother," Kaufman-Renn said in a video posted by Boiler Upload. "As well as my family being cussed out, things like that.
"I just hope the security, especially at Illinois, can be better. I guess that's all I have to say, because I told him afterward, that's something I would fight over. In no way is that saying anything about all Illinois fans, but unfortunately, the students that participated in that. The fact that my brother would be put in that situation is really unbelievable."
Per Nathan Baird of The Indianapolis Star, Illinois' athletic department is looking into the situation.
"Late in tonight's game, Illinois staff was made aware of allegations of inappropriate comments made by members of the Orange Krush toward Purdue players, caoches and fans," the statement reads. "We received additional details after the game's conclusion. We take such allegations seriously, and we will continue gathering information to determine appropriate action. In the meantime, we have been in touch with Purdue to apologize and express our disappointment."
Purdue does not intend to file a formal report with the Big Ten.
