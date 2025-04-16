Purdue Fans, Players React to News of International Star Omer Mayer's Commitment
A lot of rejoicing occurred in West Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon. Top international basketball star Omer Mayer announced his commitment to Purdue, a big-time offseason addition for coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers heading into the 2025-26 season.
We're more than 200 days away from the start of next year's college basketball season, but Purdue fans already hyped up for the start of a new year. The coaching staff and players are, too.
It's been a fun offseason so far for the Boilermakers. Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith announced his return for one more season and Purdue picked up 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff from the transfer portal. This is in addition to the return of Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox, Raleigh Burgess and Daniel Jacobsen.
What's not to be excited about?
Following the Mayer news on Wednesday, several fans, players and coaches took to social media to express serious joy of the international star's commitment. Here are just a handful of responses and reactions from social media:
Purdue is coming off a season in which it finished with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. With the returning talent on the roster and additions of Cluff and Mayer, expectations will be sky-high for the Boilermakers in 2025-26.
The goals? Win a third Big Ten title in four seasons and make a trip to the Final Four for the second time in three years.
