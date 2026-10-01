Purdue Finally Receives NCAA Ruling on French Big Man Enzo Shahrvin

The NCAA wasn't in much of a rush, but Purdue has finally received some positive news on 6-foot-8 forward Enzo Shahrvin. The big man from France will be eligible for the 2026-27 season and will have just one year of eligibility to use with the Boilermakers.

Purdue made the announcement during a practice on Thursday.

Shahrvin's eligibility is a big win for Purdue, which needs additional toughness and physicality in the post. He brings a 6-foot-8, 230-pound frame to the floor, providing the Boilermakers with a strong post presence and an aggressive rebounder.

Big ovation at the end of Purdue basketball practice after Enzo Shahrvin is told his eligibility was cleared by the NCAA. pic.twitter.com/L9l1xHVyCR — Nathan Baird (@nwbaird) October 1, 2026

Before committing to Purdue, Shahrvin spent four years with Paris Basketball as part of the EuroCup and Betclic Elite League in France. He's coming off a season in which he averaged 2.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in the LNB Elite season (18 games).

Because of Shahrvin's experience in Europe and his age, he will only be eligible for one season of college basketball. While he won't be in West Lafayette past this season, he does provide Matt Painter's team with exactly what it needs for the upcoming campaign.

How does Shahrvin help Purdue this year?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter leads a team huddle. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Shahrvin arrived on campus before Purdue took its trip to Canada, he was unable to participate in the four games Purdue played. He still hadn't received clearance from the NCAA, which meant he couldn't compete.

Without him on the floor, Purdue's presence on the glass was a concern. Painter spoke about that multiple times during the trip, saying the Boilermakers needed to finish off defensive possessions with a more aggressive approach to rebounding.

"I think it improves by being more physical," Painter said in a video posted by GoldandBlack.com after Purdue's final game in Canada. "Any time you're behind plays, and you have to get in rotations, it's going to be harder to rebound. So, doing a good job on the ball, staying out of those rotations, containing the dribble, then you have better rebound balance. Once you have that rebound balance, then you have to be physical and go get the basketball."

Purdue has several players in the frontcourt heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Daniel Jacobsen and Raleigh Burgess are both playing the five, while Caden Pierce and Jack Benter appear to be locked in at the four at the moment.

Sinan Huan and Rivers Knights both played sparingly, but don't appear to be key rotation players for Purdue this coming season.

That leaves an opportunity for Shahrvin to potentially play both the four and the five this season at Purdue. He will undoubtedly help the Boilermakers on the glass and can also provide a scoring presence underneath the glass.

Shahrvin didn't arrive in West Lafayette in July, so he still has plenty to learn before the season starts. Fortunately, Purdue has plenty of practice time and three exhibition games on the schedule to help catch up.

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