How Enzo Shahrvin's Eligibility Impacts Purdue's Starting Lineup, Rotations

After a long summer, Purdue is finally done playing the waiting game. On Thursday, the program announced that 6-foot-9 big man Enzo Shahrvin was granted eligibility by the NCAA for the 2026-27 season. He will be eligible for one year.

Head coach Matt Painter has spoken multiple times on the importance of Shahrvin to the team. He believes the French big man provides the Boilermakers with a more physical presence in the post.

Painter also believes Shahrvin is the team's top rebounder, an area where Purdue struggled during its four games in Canada. He fills a significant void for a team trying to keep its place near the top of the Big Ten.

How much will the NCAA's ruling impact Purdue's starting lineup and rotation for the upcoming season?

Got some news today. pic.twitter.com/ccovieWSJQ — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 1, 2026

Projected starting lineup

Omer Mayer (1)

Antione West Jr. (2)

Gicarri Harris (3)

Caden Pierce (4)

Daniel Jacobsen (5)

Right now, I don't think Shahrvin's eligibility changes the starting lineup projection. We can quibble about who will start at spots one through three, but right now, it seems pretty clear that Pierce and Jacobsen will be the starting frontcourt for the Boilermakers.

If Purdue has serious rebounding concerns at any point in the season — or finds itself needing a more physical presence in the post — Painter could replace Pierce with Shahrvin at the starting four spot. I don't believe that's going to happen when the 2026-27 season tips off, though.

Let's pretend that Purdue does have serious rebounding woes, enough to force Painter's hand to alter the frontcourt lineup. Pierce was the team's top rebounder in Canada and will likely be one of the top glass crashers throughout the season. Could we potentially see Pierce remain at the four and Shahrvin slide to the five? Technically, it's a smaller lineup, but it might be the team's best rebounding option.

I don't envision Shahrvin as a starter, but this is a team with plenty of unknowns entering the 2026-27 season. What we see on Nov. 2 might be drastically different from the lineup Painter settles on in January or February.

How Shahrvin impacts the rotation

Shahrvin is expected to play the four for most (if not all) of the 2026-27 season. It's a natural spot for the 6-foot-9 forward, though I still believe there could be some value in playing him at the five in specific situations.

Purdue is a team loaded at the guard position, so the Boilers will likely spend a majority of the season playing with three guards on the floor, along with a forward and a center. If that's the formula, I would expect Shahrvin to play the four off the bench alongside Jacobsen and Raleigh Burgess at the five.

But what about that pesky rebounding issue? There are situations where Shahrvin playing the four could allow some of Purdue's more versatile players to drop down to three to help on the boards. I don't think it's crazy to say we could see a lineup that includes a combination of Jacobsen, Shahrvin and Pierce or Benter on the floor at the same time. It would easily be Purdue's best rebounding lineup.

How would that impact the offense, though? Defensively, I think that group would be fine, as Pierce and Benter are capable of guarding both the three and the four. It would also leave Jacobsen free to protect the rim.

I don't believe a traditional two-forward, one-center lineup is one we will see much from Painter, but Shahrvin's eligibility does give Purdue that option against bigger teams and opponents that are crushing the Boilers on the glass.

The surprising side of Shahrvin

Shahrvin's ability to rebound is the top reason why Purdue targeted him in the offseason. The staff understood that the boards would be an area of concern again this season with Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff gone. It's undoubtedly a hole that Shahrvin fills for the Boilermakers.

What doesn't get mentioned enough, though, is Shahrvin's athleticism. He can collect rebounds and finish with a dunk in the same motion. His length isn't as advantageous as Jacobsen's, but he can still be a lob threat because of his leaping ability.

Thanks to his combination of size, strength and athleticism, he can defend both the four and five spots.

Shahrvin isn't going to wow anyone with his offensive play. He's not the most efficient player in the post, but there's more than an enough firepower surrounding him that he doesn't need to make a massive impact in that capacity.

Much like Cluff last season, what Shahrvin brings to the table is exactly what Purdue needs.

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