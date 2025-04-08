Purdue Finishes 2024-25 College Basketball Season Ranked in Top-15 of AP Poll
Purdue has ended the 2024-25 college basketball season ranked inside the top-15 of the Associated Press poll. The final rankings were released on Tuesday, a day after the National Championship Game. Florida defeated Houston 65-63 to win its third national title.
In the final poll, Purdue ranked No. 14.
The Boilermakers finished the season with a 24-12 record and a 13-7 mark in the Big Ten. They finished tied for fourth in the conference, falling short of a third straight league championship.
Purdue also reached the Sweet 16 round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, defeating High Point in the first round and McNeese in the second round. The Boilers fell to top-seeded Houston in the Sweet 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Below are the final Associated Press rankings from the 2024-25 season.
Associated Press final college basketball rankings (April 8)
- Florida Gators (36-4)
- Houston Cougars (35-5)
- Duke Blue Devils (35-4)
- Auburn Tigers (32-6)
- Tennessee Volunteers (30-8)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (28-9)
- Michigan State Spartans (30-7)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (28-9)
- Maryland Terrapins (27-9)
- Michigan Wolverines (27-10)
- St. John's Red Storm (31-5)
- Kentucky Wildcats (24-12)
- BYU Cougars (26-10)
- Purdue Boilermakers (24-12)
- Arizona Wildcats (24-13)
- Wisconsin Badgers (27-10)
- Iowa State Cyclones (25-10)
- Ole Miss Rebels (24-12)
- Texas A&M Aggies (23-11)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (22-14)
- Louisville Cardinals (27-8)
- Clemson Tigers (27-7)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-9)
- Saint Mary's Gaels (29-6)
- Memphis Tigers (29-6)
Others receiving votes: Drake (122), Oregon (105), Illinois (80), UConn (76), Creighton (60), Colorado State (49), UCLA (36), McNeese (17), Missouri (16), New Mexico (10), UC San Diego (6), Kansas (5), Marquette (2).
