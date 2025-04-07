Former Purdue Wing Myles Colvin Lands With ACC Program
Former Purdue wing Myles Colvin is headed to the ACC to continue his college basketball career. The Indianapolis native has committed to Wake Forest, according to a report from Sam Kayser of League Ready.
Colvin was one of four Boilermakers to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal shortly after Purdue's 2024-25 season concluded in the Sweet 16. Others included Camden Heide, Will Berg and Brian Waddell.
Colvin is coming off a year in which he averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting at a 37.4% clip. He will have two years of eligibility to use at Wake Forest.
As a high school prospect, Colvin was a four-star prospect and was considered one of the top-65 recruits in the 2023 class. He was a member of Purdue's 2023-24 squad that won a Big Ten regular season title and reached the National Championship Game.
During his freshman year, Colvin contributed to Purdue's success. Though he only logged 8.5 minutes per game, the Indianapolis native averaged 3.3 points and 0.9 rebounds per contest.
Colvin was known for his athletic ability, as well as the capability of knocking down the three-point shot. A number of the times throughout the season, Colvin demonstrated his freakish athletic skill, throwing down alley-oops and putback dunks. His putback slam against High Point in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament this season was one of the top highlights of March Madness.
But athleticism isn't Colvin's only quality. He is a career 34% three-point shooter, capable of lighting it up at any time. In Purdue's Rady Children's Invitational Championship Game win over Ole Miss in November 2024, Colvin scored 20 points and was responsible for the game-winning bucket.
Colvin also improved defensively during his second season in West Lafayette. His ability to guard multiple positions allowed him to stay on the floor even when he didn't shoot the basketball ball.
The talented wing will join a Wake Forest squad that finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 21-11 record. The Demon Deacons were defeated in their first game of the ACC Tournament and did not make a postseason appearance.
Wake Forest will enter the sixth season under coach Steve Forbes for the 2025-26 campaign.
