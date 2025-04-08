Where Purdue Ranks in ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2025-26 College Basketball Top-25
Purdue is expected to be one of the top teams in college basketball next season, according to ESPN's way-too-early top-25 for the 2025-26 season. The projections were released on Monday night, shortly after the conclusion of Florida's win over Houston in the National Championship Game.
The Boilermakers are ranked as the No. 2 team in the country in ESPN's way-too-early rankings for next season. They are behind Houston, who is in the top spot. A big reason for Purdue's high spot is because of the returning production.
Coach Matt Painter will return Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith and first-team All-Big Ten selection Trey Kaufman-Renn next season — assuming neither departs for the NBA Draft. Purdue will also return starters Fletcher Loyer and CJ Cox, as well as key role players in Gicarri Harris and Raleigh Burgess.
Additionally, Purdue will be improved in the post, bringing in 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff from South Dakota State. The Boilers also return 7-foot-4 freshman Daniel Jacobsen, who suffered an injury just one minute into the second game of the 2024-25 campaign.
"There's a chance Purdue has the preseason Wooden Award favorite and two All-Americans on its roster next season," wrote ESPN's Jeff Borzello. "Braden Smith will be the best guard in the country, after taking the next step in his development this past season, and Trey Kaufman-Renn is a dominant paint force. The addition of South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff should help inside, and a healthy Daniel Jacobsen could be poised for a breakout season."
Purdue is coming off a year in which it posted a 24-12 record and finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings. The Boilers were a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16 before being eliminated by Houston.
With so much talent returning, the expectations will be high for Painter and his crew next season.
Here's a look at who ESPN has slotted as college basketball's top-10 teams entering the 2025-26 season. You can view the complete top-25 here.
- Houston Cougars
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Louisville Cardinals
- UConn Huskies
- Michigan Wolverines
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Duke Blue Devils
- St. John's Red Storm
- UCLA Bruins
