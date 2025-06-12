Purdue Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn Explains How His Game Can Evolve in 2025-26
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trey Kaufman-Renn took advantage of his opportunities last season. After sharing a court with Zach Edey in his first two seasons, the Sellersburg, Ind. native finally got the chance to be one of the featured players in Purdue's offense. His production increased tremendously.
After averaging 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore during the 2023-24 campaign, Kaufman-Renn became Purdue's top scorer and rebounder in his junior season. He scored 20.1 points and collected 6.5 rebounds per contest, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.
In just one season, Kaufman-Renn elevated his status from contributor to an all-conference player. He's not done growing, either.
Kaufman-Renn had a 59.5% field goal percentage on a high volume of shots during the 2024-25 season. But he'd like to see that clip improve, saying he needs to be more consistent when shooting the basketball to take his game to a new height.
"I have to hit open shots consistently. I think that's the biggest thing," Kaufman-Renn said following practice on Monday. "I have to be able to hit open shots."
Kaufman-Renn also acknowledged that he could improve defensively, but believes that Purdue's roster makeup this year will benefit him on that end of the court. Daniel Jacobsen and Oscar Cluff will be responsible for defending the five position in most situations, allowing the junior forward to focus on defending the four.
That change in defensive assignment could also help keep Kaufman-Renn on the floor after battling some serious foul situations a year ago.
"I think defensively, a lot of things will show when I'm given different responsibilities. I had to guard the five (last year) because of the way our roster was structured, the way we played," Kaufman-Renn said. "I think I'll be a much better rebounder, for example. But, when I'm blocking out somebody who is 60 or 70 pounds heavier than me, it's a lot more difficult than when you're guarding the four, you can just hit and go get the ball."
A player who made the tremendous leap in production like Kaufman-Renn might be satisfied with the level of their play. But the rising senior wants to continue to improve and establish Purdue as the best program in the country this coming season.
