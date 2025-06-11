Purdue Coach Matt Painter Discusses Potential Role For Redshirt Freshman Jack Benter
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jack Benter always seemed to be around the basketball during Purdue's first summer practice on Monday. Whether it was flying in for a rebound, chasing down a loose ball, or trying to get a stop defensively, the 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman was making an impact on Cardinal Court.
The question, though, as Benter prepares for his first season of eligibility in West Lafayette, is whether he'll have the opportunity to make an impact on Keady Court inside Mackey Arena this year.
Benter, a Brownstown, Ind. native, is not often one of the names mentioned when talking about Purdue's loaded roster entering the 2025-26 season. That doesn't mean he won't have a role for the Boilermakers, though.
Coach Matt Painter knows how skilled Purdue's roster is, making it even more difficult for Benter to carve out minutes. But if his effort remains at a high level, opportunities to make an impact might come his way.
"He's a good player, no different than someone like Sasha (Stefanovic). You need opportunities, and he's got to get himself in there," Painter said following Monday's practice. "Sometimes, if there are more minutes there, he's going to get more of an opportunity."
At 6-foot-5, Benter is listed as a guard and would likely spend time at the two or three positions. In those spots, he'll also be battling guys like Fletcher Loyer, Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox and incoming freshman Omer Mayer for minutes.
With three of those players already proving they can make a difference on both ends of the floor, it causes some congestion at those two positions for Benter to wiggle his way into the mix.
"I think a lot of the guards we do have, you don't want to take anything from them at this point, but the window of opportunity (is small) with two guys who have started their entire careers who play 30-plus minutes in the backcourt," Painter said.
What could be interesting, though, is the potential for Benter to get some time at the four spot. It's a role he'll take on at times throughout summer practices, as senior transfer forward Liam Murphy recovers from a shoulder surgery.
Murphy is able to participate in practice, but isn't expected to be fully available until fall.
"Yes. Amen. No doubt about that," Painter said when asked if Benter would see time at the four. "Liam, he was out there today, but we don't think he's going to be full go until fall in terms of doing everything ... He has good size to him, he's a big kid, he's got good length, good size, can stretch the defense, knows how to play."
Benter does, in fact, know how to play.
It may have only been one practice, but the redshirt freshman showed off a wide skill set. At times, he'd show off his range offensively by knocking down shots from the perimeter. A few moments later, he'd get into the painted area and battle Daniel Jacobsen and Trey Kaufman-Renn on the glass, coming away with his fair share of rebounds.
There's little doubt that, at some point in his career, Benter is going to have a significant role at Purdue. If his usage isn't high this season, it won't be an indictment of his talent, but rather the repercussions of playing on a championship-caliber team.
