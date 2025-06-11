Purdue's Fletcher Loyer Addresses Biggest Area For Improvement Entering Senior Year
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's an old, overused saying in sports, "Offense wins games, defense wins championships." Senior guard Fletcher Loyer knows that's where he can help his team most in the quest to bring a national title back to Purdue.
Throughout his career, Loyer has been tagged as an offensive specialist, a knockdown shooter from behind the three-point line, and one of the Big Ten's most efficient scorers. Offense is still the strength of his game, but he believes improving defensively is what will ultimately help Purdue win a national championship.
"I'd like to be a better defender for this team," Loyer told reporters following practice Monday. "I've taken myself out of games whenever we go with defense late in games, or we just go with a different lineup for different matchups. So, being able to play 40 minutes if I have to to help this team win games and help take this team to a national championship."
Loyer hasn't been a poor defender during his career at Purdue, but it also hasn't been his specialty. In those offense-for-defense situations, the senior guard has often found himself on the bench during key defensive possessions, waiting patiently at the scorer's table to re-enter when the Boilermakers have the basketball.
If he makes those necessary improvements, Loyer could find himself on the floor down key stretches without fear of being subbed out for CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris or someone else on the roster.
Loyer's determination to improve defensively comes after having multiple conversations with coach Matt Painter. Through watching film and playing experience, Loyer believes most of the deficiencies come from a lack of focus.
"I'd say it's focus. It's something me and coach talk about when we watch film together," Loyer said. "It hasn't really been my inability to defend — there were times last year when I defended really good players. Then, there were times when I'd get back cut, or something stupid. Just being focused and focusing on defense as much as I do offense."
Loyer is coming off an efficient junior campaign at Purdue, averaging 13.8 points per game and shooting over 44% from three-point range. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention for the second consecutive season.
Everyone is aware of Loyer's capabilities on the offensive end of the floor. He's almost perfected that aspect of his game. During the summer and fall practices, the senior guard plans to work on improving defensively and staying locked in for a full 30 seconds each trip down the court.
After all, that's what wins championships.
