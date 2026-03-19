Purdue Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn Provides Update on Shoulder Injury

ST. LOUIS — Trey Kaufman-Renn has dealt with a hurt shoulder in a couple of games in the last few weeks. The senior forward confirmed that he's fine, though, saying his shoulder "feels great" as Purdue prepares for its opening round game against Queens on Friday night (7:35 p.m. ET, truTV).

Kaufman-Renn first hurt his shoulder in Purdue's road game against Northwestern on March 4. He then re-aggravated the injury in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game against Michigan on Sunday.

"It's good," Kaufman-Renn told GoldandBlack.com. "Kind of the same thing happened as when we played Northwestern. But, the next day, it felt perfectly fine."

Kaufman-Renn had an outstanding performance in that championship game, scoring 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He also had three rebounds and an assist.

When Kaufman-Renn first experienced the issue in the Northwestern game, he said it felt like his shoulder popped out of place. The pain was manageable, as he was able to return to the game, too.

Fortunately for Kaufman-Renn, there hasn't been any indication that he dislocated his shoulder. He also said he feels fine and will be ready for Friday's game against Queens.

"They just think it's hypermobile, so it just kind of shifts out of place and strains those tendons," Kaufman-Renn said. "Just something that I'm dealing with, but it's fine. It feels really good."

Kaufman-Renn missed two games with a hip injury

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) practices. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Injuries have been something Kaufman-Renn has dealt with throughout the season. When the 2025-26 campaign first tipped off, the senior forward missed the first two games because of a hip and lower back issue.

Kaufman-Renn didn't spend much time on the sidelines, coming back for Purdue's road game against Alabama. In that contest, he scored 19 points and collected 15 rebounds, helping the Boilers get an important victory.

Kaufman-Renn has played in every game since missing the first two of the season.

In his final season at Purdue, Kaufman-Renn is averaging 13.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He's also shooting 57.9% from the floor and has been a great distributor for his size, dishing out 2.6 assists per game.

Kaufman-Renn continues to be a big piece of Purdue's offense. He's also grown as a rebounder alongside senior center Oscar Cluff this year.

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