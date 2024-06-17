Purdue Freshman Gicarri Harris Invited to Mexico National Team Training Camp
Purdue freshman Gicarri Harris has received an invitation to training camp for Mexico Basketball's National Team. The four-star guard is one of 20 players to receive an invite and the camp begins this week.
According to Purdue's website, Harris was invited to training camp because he has dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico. Training camp is scheduled to take place in Tucson, Ariz.
Those invited will play two games on June 24 and 25, hoping to qualify for a FIBA tournament in San Juan, Peurto Rico. The goal is to then advance to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France this summer.
Harris is listed as a four-star guard and is ranked as the No. 66 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247Sports. He's part of a five-man recruiting class that coach Matt Painter brought in to West Lafayette.
In his final high school basketball season, Harris led Grayson (Ga.) to a 30-2 record and a state championship. He also finished his career as the school's all-time leading scorer. Last year, he averaged 17.6 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.
This summer has been a busy one for Purdue recruits. Incoming 7-foot-3 center Daniel Jacobsen also participated in an overseas event, playing for USA Basketball's U18 National Team. The squad was a perfect 6-0 in Buenos Aires, Argentina and won a gold medal.
Jacobsen averaged 9.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He also set a Team USA record, blocking 19 shots in six contests.
Additionally, former Purdue center and two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey has qualified with Team Canada for the 2024 Olympics. The roster has not officially been set, though.
