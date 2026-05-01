Purdue Guard Braden Smith Earns NBA Combine Invitation

Braden Smith is headed to Chicago with a chance to impress scouts across the NBA.

On Friday, the NBA released a list of 73 players invited to participate in its annual scouting combine, held in Chicago. Smith received an invitation, the only Boilermaker asked to attend the event.

The NBA Scouting Combine runs from May 10-17.

Smith is coming off a marvelous senior season at Purdue. The prolific point guard averaged a team-high 14.3 points and 8.8 assists per game. He broke the NCAA's all-time assist record and was a first-team All-American for the second consecutive season.

What happened the last time Braden Smith was in Chicago?

Purdue guard Braden Smith (41) celebrates a play against Michigan. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago was home to one of the best four-game stretches Smith has had in his career at Purdue. The Westfield, Ind., native led the Boilermakers to a Big Ten Tournament title, winning four games in four days.

Smith's run in the Big Ten Tournament started with a record-breaking performance, dishing out 16 assists in a win over Northwestern in the third round of the event, setting a new high mark in a Big Ten Tournament game.

The following night, he finished with five points, five rebounds and 10 assists in a lopsided win over Nebraska. In the semifinal round, Smith again scored five points and recorded nine assists in a 73-66 victory over UCLA.

Smith's performance in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game stood out the most. Frustrated by his shooting struggles early against top-seeded Michigan, the point guard ripped his No. 3 jersey in true Superman fashion and was forced to wear the No. 41 for the remainder of the game. He put on a tremendous performance afterward.

Purdue's star guard scored 14 points, dished out 11 assists, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals in the 80-72 win over the Wolverines. It was the second time Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn won the Big Ten Tournament (2023).

Smith was named the Big Ten Tournament's Most Outstanding Player for his efforts.

What is Braden Smith's NBA projection?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

We're still more than a month away from the 2026 NBA Draft, but some mocks have already been released. Smith is considered a second-round prospect by all major outlets at this time.

That means he has a great opportunity to move up some draft boards with a strong showing at the NBA Scouting Combine.

ESPN has Smith listed as the No. 40 pick in the draft, landing with the Boston Celtics. NBADraft.net has projected the Purdue guard to go No. 53 overall, landing with the Houston Rockets. In a recent projection from The Athletic, Smith is predicted to go No. 39 to the Rockets.

The 2026 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23 and 24. That gives Smith plenty of time to move up some draft boards with a strong showing in Chicago after capping off a stellar four-year career at Purdue.

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