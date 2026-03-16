Braden Smith Explains How His Jersey Ripped in Big Ten Tournament Title Game

CHICAGO — In the first half of Purdue's game against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, there was a noticeable difference with Braden Smith. The senior guard was wearing a No. 41 jersey, rather than the No. 3 he has worn throughout his entire career with the Boilermakers.

At first, not many knew what had happened or why a change was made. Then photos started trickling out on social media. After missing a few shots from the floor, Smith channeled his inner Clark Kent and tore the jersey right down the middle.

Public address announcer Gene Honda announced that Smith switched from No. 3 to No. 41, and play resumed. Heading into the postgame, some of us were still a little confused as to what happened, so the senior explained.

"I ripped it fully with both hands like Superman style," Smith said. "I was really frustrated. A lot of misses these past four games, and I was really frustrated because I put a lot of time and work in. When you do see the results, it gets to you.

"I figured I'd take it out on the jersey rather than take it out loud or to somebody else. That's kind of what happened. Just frustration."

Braden Smith ripped his jersey during the first half of the Big Ten Tournament championship 😳 pic.twitter.com/mmfISipX9t — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 15, 2026

After that moment, Smith turned into Superman for Purdue. He was able to get some shots to fall, frequently found his teammates with great passes, and helped get the Boilermakers out to a lead on one of the nation's top-ranked teams.

When the dust settled at the United Center in Chicago, Smith finished with 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, leading Purdue to an 80-72 victory over Michigan and a Big Ten Tournament title. He was also named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Smith also pulled within just one assist of Bobby Hurley's NCAA record. He needs just one more to tie the record and two to break it, a feat he will almost certainly achieve in Friday's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Queens next week.

But, will he be doing it wearing a No. 3 jersey or the No. 41? After all, he did say it helped his performance on Sunday.

"Maybe wear the 41 next game," Smith said. "Maybe that will help a little bit."

A No. 41 jersey is now available for purchase

Purdue guard Braden Smith (41) celebrates 80-72 win over Michigan at the Big Ten Tournament. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It didn't take long for The NIL Store to take advantage of the unique situation that unfolded in Chicago on Sunday. Shortly after the game ended, a social media post stated that there's now a No. 41 jersey for sale on its website.

Smith has only worn the No. 41 jersey one time, and it was in an emergency. Still, it was a memorable game for him to sport a different jersey.

And now you can have it



The legend of No. 41 Braden Smith: https://t.co/3cON5gvB6r https://t.co/eC23GCEIPx pic.twitter.com/ZRWF4Y0PlH — Purdue NIL Store (@PurdueNILStore) March 15, 2026

It's too bad Smith couldn't record two more assists on Sunday against Michigan. If he had, the No. 41 would forever be tied to his performance in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, as well as the day he broke the assist record.

We'll have to see which jersey number he wears next week in St. Louis.

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