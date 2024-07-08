Purdue Guard Fletcher Loyer Receives Praise for Performance at Jayson Tatum Elite Camp
Fletcher Loyer received a special opportunity this offseason to participate with 13 other college athletes in the Jayson Tatum Elite Camp in Las Vegas in early July. The Purdue junior guard showcased his skills in a big way, too.
Loyer, who averaged 10.3 points and shot 44.4% from 3-point range a season ago for the Boilermakers, displayed a strong ability to score during his time at the camp. He seemed to impress Jon Chepkevich, director of scouting at DraftExpress.com
"Purdue's Fletcher Loyer showcased his scoring chops at the Tatum Elite Camp," Chepkevich wrote. "Provided valubale floor-spacing, then got his midrange spots by quickly attacking off the catch and with good pace out of hesitations. Creative angles, soft touch, and goofy-foot finishes at the rim."
Loyer has been a key contributor for the Boilermakers during his first two seasons in West Lafayette. He's started in every game to this point in his career, averaging 10.6 points and 2.2 assists while shooting 39% from the floor.
But the junior guard is going to be asked to carrier a heavier load this coming season. With Zach Edey, Lance Jones and Mason Gillis gone, there will be more opportunities for Loyer have the ball in his hands.
"Fletch has done a lot of things for us. A lot of people don't understand that it's hard sometimes to play off people and he'll have more responsibility next year, more opportunities to score," Purdue coach Matt Painter said earlier this summer in a video posted by Josh Ayen of WANE 15.
"We play a lot off of Braden and his ability to pass the basketball. We played a lot off of Zach and his ability to post up and play from there. You get some things ran for you, but you don't get things ran for you at the level that those guys did. Now, he'll have more of that load. I know as a competitor and a guy who enjoys the fight, he's gonna work towards that and be ready for that."
Just receiving an invitation to Tatum's Elite Camp is a big deal for Loyer. The fact that he turned some heads while in Las Vegas should be a really promising sign for the Boilers heading into the 2024-25 season.
