LOOK: Grizzlies Fans Line Up to Get Zach Edey's Autograph
It hasn't taken long for Memphis Grizzlies fans to get excited about the arrival of Purdue's Zach Edey. On Wednesday, the No. 9 overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft signed autographs for several fans prior to a Memphis Redbirds baseball game.
Edey and Jaylen Wells, the Grizzlies' 39th pick in the draft, showed up at AutoZone Park on Wednesday to sign autographs for excited fans. In the video posted by Memphis, it appears that dozens of fans were champing at the bit to meet the two NBA rookies.
It's always really cool to see fans welcome their newest rookie into the league. Edey and Wells were more than happy to sign autographs and get to know members of the community, too.
During his first press conference with the Grizzlies, Edey expressed his excitement about being in town.
"They played their cards well. I had no idea they were interested. But they've been on me since I was a sophomore. They were always a team that was really interested in me, had a lot of belief in me. They were really the only team that believed in me, would've given me a deal my sophomore year. So, that's always kind of stuck with me, stayed with me," Edey said.
"I was actually disappointed this year that I hadn't heard from them. And then the draft comes up and I'm getting picked, so they caught me off guard. Couldn't be happier."
Edey and the Grizzlies will be playing in the Salt Lake City Summer League and NBA2K25 Summer League this month.
