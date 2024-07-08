How to Watch Zach Edey's First NBA Summer League Game with the Memphis Grizzlies
Zach Edey will hit the floor wearing an NBA uniform for the first time in his basketball career on Monday night. The former Purdue superstar and two-time National Player of the Year begins his journey with the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA Summer League action in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Grizzlies will take on the Utah Jazz, the first of seven games Memphis will be playing during Summer League. Here's how you can tune in to catch the 7-foot-4 center's first game in the NBA Summer League.
How to watch Zach Edey's first NBA Summer League game
- What: 2024 NBA Summer League
- Matchup: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
- When: Monday, July 8
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN and ESPN-Plus
- Stream: Grind City Media Mobile App
- Spread: The Jazz are a 5.5-point favorite over the Grizzlies, according to FanDuel.com.
What to watch
Memphis selected Edey with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after an outstanding career at Purdue. Although the Grizzlies are excited about the new center, there's some skepticism about how his game will translate to the next level.
"What really appealed to us about Zach — you spend a lot of time thinking about how do we match up against this team? How do we match up against that team? Zach is incredibly unique in that, you've got to deal with him," Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said. "We now have from a size standpoint, from a physicality standpoint, that's something other teams are going to have to grapple with.
"We want to have looks that we can throw out there that give us the advantage. Let them figure out how to deal with us. And we have different looks we can throw out over the course of a game, over the course of a series. That optionality is something the really intrigued us and could make an actual difference."
After watching Edey dominate in the post during his four-year career at Purdue, it's going to be interesting to see how the Grizzlies utilize his skills. While he's undoubtedly a dominant post player, he showed off shooting range, versatility and athleticism during pre-draft workouts.
Will we see Edey shoot more from the perimeter? How will he handle the speed and athleticism of the NBA on the defensive end? Those are just a few things to keep an eye on during Monday night's game.
Zach Edey's stats and awards at Purdue
Season averages
- 2020-21: 8.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 0.4 apg, 59.7% FG
- 2021-22: 14.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 1.2 apg, 64.8% FG
- 2022-23: 22.3 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 1.5 apg, 60.7% FG
- 2023-24: 25.2 ppg. 12.2 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 2.0 apg, 62.3% FG
Career totals
- Points: 2,516 (Purdue record)
- Rebounds: 1,321 (Purdue record)
- Blocks: 232
- Assists: 185
- Steals: 32
- Field goal percentage: 62.1%
- Free throw percentage: 70.6%
Awards
- Two-time Naismith National Player of the Year (2023, 2024)
- Two-time Pete Newell Big Man Award (2023, 2024)
- Two-time Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (2023, 2024)
- Two-time consensus All-American (2023, 2024)
- Two-time Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year (2023, 2024)
- Two-time Big Ten Player of the Year (2023, 2024)
- Two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection (2023, 2024)
- Two-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection (2023, 2024)
- Second-team All-Big Ten selection (2022)
- Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection (2021)
- Lute Olson Award (2024)
- Big Ten Tournament MVP (2023)
- NCAA scoring leader (2024)
- Midwest Region MVP (2024)
- Purdue's all-time scoring leader
- Purdue's all-time rebounding leader
