Purdue Guard Sasha Stefanovic Named 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award Candidate

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic was among 60 NCAA men's and women's basketball student-athletes to be named candidates to the 2021-22 Senior Class Award on Tuesday afternoon, as someone who excels on and off the court.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in community, classroom, character and competition.

Former Iowa star Luka Garza was the recipient of the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award.

Stefanovic has represented Purdue by graduating with a degree in finance last spring, and he is enrolled in graduate school in the Human Resource Management program. During his time with the Boilermakers, Stefanovic has been named an Big Ten All- Academic Team honoree.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Crown Point, Indiana, is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game this season while shooting 46% from 3-point range. He recorded career-highs with 23 points and eight assists in a 93-84 victory over then-No. 18 North Carolina on Nov. 20.

Stefanovic has run youth camps in his hometown with proceeds going to charity, has been a fixture in elementary school visits and has been a part of a team-wide Holiday Shopping Spree for underprivileged families in the area.

CLASS is an acronym that stands for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School. The Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The men’s and women’s candidates will be narrowed to two fields of ten finalists later in the season, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will then select one male candidate and one female candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four and NCAA Women’s Final Four this spring.

Big Ten student-athletes are bolded.

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Katie Benzan, Maryland

Grace Berger, Indiana

Conley Chinn, Belmont

Elissa Cunane, NC State

Andra Espinoza-Hunter, Seton Hall

Dru Gylten, Utah

Gabi Haack, Bradley

Sara Hamson, BYU

Lauren Heard, TCU

Lexi Held, DePaul

Destanni Henderson, South Carolina

Naz Hillmon, Michigan

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Lexie Hull, Stanford

Tylee Irwin, South Dakota State

Morgan Jones, Florida State

Dorka Juhasz, UConn

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Georgia Tech

Jordan Lewis, Baylor

Sonya Morris, DePaul

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn

Ali Patberg, Indiana

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Sam Thomas, Arizona

Lauren Van Kleunen, Marquette

Abby Wahl, Eastern Illinois

Mavee Williams, IUPUI

Christyn Williams, UConn

Big Ten student-athletes are bolded.

Alex Barcello, BYU

Evan Battey, Colorado

Jules Bernard, UCLA

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse

Eli Brooks, Michigan

Garrison Brooks, Mississippi

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

Anthony Duruji, Florida

Trent Frazier, Illinois

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

Tanner Groves, Oklahoma

Tate Hall, Loyola Chicago

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

John Harrar, Penn State

Ryan Hawkins, Creighton

ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake

Myles Johnson, UCLA

Jarkel Joiner, Ole Miss

Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin

Isaac Likekele, Oklahoma State

Kameron McGusty, Miami

Alex Morales, Wagner

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech

Austin Phyfe, Northern Iowa

D'Shawn Schwartz, George Mason

Eli Scott, Loyola Marymount

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Hunter Tyson, Clemson

Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago

