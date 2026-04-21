Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn Shines in Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Former Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn had a strong showing in last week's Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT), earning All-Tournament honors for his effort.

Kaufman-Renn, who recently completed his career at Purdue, played in three games for the Norfolk Sports Club, leading them to a 2-1 record. The former Boilermaker averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also shot 60.6% from the floor and was a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

This week, Baseline Drift shared highlights of Kaufman-Renn's performance in the event on social media.

Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue) highlights from the Portsmouth Invitational. All-Tournament selection at @PIT_Basketball



17.3 PPG

5.3 RPG

3.3 APG

1.3 SPG

60.6% FG

10-10 FT pic.twitter.com/StUmJneiBE — Baseline Drift (@BaselineDrift) April 20, 2026

For those unfamiliar, the PIT offers more than 60 college seniors the chance to play in games and showcase their skills in front of professional scouts. Kaufman-Renn certainly made the most of his opportunity last week.

Here's a look at Kaufman-Renn's numbers in each game of the PIT for the Norfolk Sports Club:

Game 1 — 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 7/12 FG (77-73 L)

— 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 7/12 FG (77-73 L) Game 2 — 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4/10 FG (94-91 W)

— 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4/10 FG (94-91 W) Game 3 — 22 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 9/11 FG (84-81 W)

Kaufman-Renn hoping to continue his basketball career

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) drives to the basket. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Kaufman-Renn had an outstanding career during his five seasons at Purdue. He redshirted his first season in West Lafayette, then continually carved out bigger roles for himself over the next two years.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Sellersburg, Ind., was a starter for the Boilers on the 2024 Final Four squad, averaging 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Kaufman-Renn took a major leap in production from his sophomore to junior season.

In 2024-25, Kaufman-Renn emerged as one of the top scorers in college basketball. He averaged 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was a third-team All-American selection. The forward also made 292 field goals that year, leading the country.

Kaufman-Renn closed out his career averaging 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for a Purdue team that finished with a 30-9 record, won the Big Ten Tournament, and reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The senior also had his "March Madness moment," making a game-winning tip-in to lift Purdue to a 79-77 win over Texas in the Sweet 16.

After a great career at Purdue, Kaufman-Renn is now looking to continue his basketball career. ESPN believes the forward is one of the top-100 prospects available in the 2026 NBA Draft, listing him at No. 88.

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