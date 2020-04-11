BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Former Purdue Center Matt Haarms Narrows List of Schools to 10

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue center Matt Haarms announced his intentions to transfer earlier this week, and on Saturday morning, he narrowed his list of schools to 10.

The 10 schools, in alphabetical order, are Arizona, Arkansas, Boston College, BYU, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Memphis, Minnesota, Texas Tech and North Carolina-Greensboro, according to a tweet from John Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Haarms has played three years at Purdue, and started most of the season before losing his job to Evan Boudreaux. He played in 29 games this season, and averaged 8.6 points per game. He shot 31.3 percent from three-point range. 

Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters on Monday that he was surprised by Haarms' decision, and that when Haarms told him he was leaving on Monday that it was the first time he had brought up transferring.

Since the season ended when the Big Ten tournament was cancelled on March 12, Painter said Monday that he had a meeting with Haarms for about 20 minutes in late March to talk about next season and that the two have exchanged text messages about academics since then as well. 

Haarms told him in person on Monday that he wanted to leave.

“He just simply said he wasn’t happy, and he wanted more,” Painter told reporters on Monday. “We didn’t elaborate from that. That’s his choice. You have the right if you’re not happy to go somewhere else.

“If you’re not happy, I don’t want people to be in our program who aren’t happy. It doesn’t work that way.”

Haarms is scheduled to graduate in May, so he will be eligible to play immediately at his new school.

His departure leaves the Boilermakers shorthanded up front. Trevion Williams returns, but Evan Boudreaux, who took Haarms' starting spot, has graduated. Incoming big man Zach Edey is expected to be a project who would probably best be served by redshirting for a year.

Related Matt Haarms stories

  • CHANGE OF SCENERY: Matt Haarms said he that needed "a change of scenery'' in deciding to transfer from Purdue. CLICK HERE
  • BREAKING NEWS: Purdue announces that center Matt Haarms has entered the NCAA transfer portal. CLICK HERE
  • CRAZY? HOW ABOUT INDIANA? What if Matt Haarms transferred from Purdue to Indiana? Heads would spin like Chucky dolls. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kirk Barron's Unique Journey Through Professional Football — So Far

From an NFL roster to unemployment to the XFL, former Purdue offensive lineman Kirk Barron has seen it all, yet remains moving forward toward his goals of playing football at the highest level.

Brett Douglas

Report: Drew Brees To Join NBC Sports After Playing Career Ends

Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees has been courted by several TV networks as he looks to secure employment after his playing days are over.

tombrew94

Indiana-Kentucky High School All-Star Games Canceled

The annual All-Star game series that started in 1939 and was scheduled for June 5-6 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

tombrew94

Brycen Hopkins to Green Bay in mock?

Tom Brew

Las Vegas Has Spoken, And Purdue's Win Total Will Stun You

Purdue is hoping to bounce back nicely from its injury-riddled 4-8 season in 2019, but it doesn't look like oddsmakers think much of the Boilermakers chances this season.

tombrew94

Boilermakers-Hoosiers Rivalry Takes Over Big Ten Network on Wednesday

The network has 18 hours of programming on Wednesday, all centered on the great in-state rivalry between Purdue and Indiana.

tombrew94

Matt Haarms on Transfer: 'I Needed a Change of Scenery'

Purdue center Matt Haarms said Monday that it was time to move on, and gave a lengthy list of schools that he hopes to hear from after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

tombrew94

Breaking News: Purdue Center Matt Haarms to Enter Transfer Portal

Purdue center Matt Haarms has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal and will look for another school to play for during his final year of eligibility. He is scheduled to graduate in May, and will be eligible immediately.

tombrew94

Purdue Basketball Schedules November Home Game with Indiana State

Indiana State will come to Mackey Arena in November to take on the Boilermakers in a 2020-21 nonconference game.

tombrew94

Former Purdue Linebacker Markus Bailey Medically Cleared, Talks About NFL Draft

Linebacker Markus Bailey was medically cleared and now has completed his combine workout on video just two weeks before the NFL Draft.

Brett Douglas