Former Purdue Center Will Berg Announces Transfer Destination
Former Purdue reserve center Will Berg has found a new home. Friday night, the 7-foot-2 rising junior announced his commitment to Wichita State.
Berg made his announcement in a social media post on Instagram. He joins a Shockers squad that finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 19-15 record and made an appearance in the NIT.
Berg was one of four Purdue men's basketball players to enter the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, along with Brian Waddell, Myles Colvin and Camden Heide. Colvin (Wake Forest) and Heide (Texas) have already announced their new destinations.
This past season, Berg appeared in 22 games at Purdue, making three starts. He averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. Early in the season, when 7-foot-4 freshman Daniel Jacobsen sustained an injury, Berg was called upon to be the starting center for the Boilermakers.
Later in the year, Matt Painter tweaked the lineup and Berg took on a role off the bench. At times, minutes were sparse for the 7-foot-2 center, but he played a big role in Purdue's NCAA Tournament run to the Sweet 16.
In the first round game against High Point, Berg came off the bench and gave Purdue 11 quality minutes, scoring four points and grabbing two rebounds. He also made a difference on the defensive end of the floor, helping lead the Boilers to a 75-63 victory.
Berg then logged two minutes each in games against McNeese (second round) and Houston (Sweet 16).
Berg will have two years of eligibility to use at Wichita State.
