Purdue Men's Basketball Moves Up in Latest Associated Press Poll
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue has moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press poll after a 2-0 start to the season. The Boilermakers enter this week ranked No. 13 nationally.
Purdue opened its season on Monday, Nov. 4, posting a 90-73 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. On Friday, the Boilermakers enjoyed another double-digit victory, taking down Northern Kentucky 72-50.
Matt Painter's team opened the season ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press poll and No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Boilers are still ranked No. 13 in the Coaches Poll and sit at No. 11 in KenPom rankings.
The Boilermakers have two games this coming week, hosting Yale on Monday and taking on No. 2 Alabama on Friday night. Below is the complete top-25 from the Associated Press.
Associated Press Poll (Nov. 11)
- Kansas Jayhawks (2-0)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)
- UConn Huskies (2-0)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0)
- Auburn Tigers (2-0)
- Duke Blue Devils (2-0)
- Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)
- Houston Cougars (1-1)
- Arizona Wildcats (2-0)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (1-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)
- Baylor Bears (1-1)
- Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)
- Creighton Bluejays (2-0)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0)
- Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1)
- Kentucky Wildcats (2-0)
- Florida Gators (2-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)
- St. John's Red Storm (2-0)
- Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0)
- Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Illinois (144), Texas Tech (102), Wake Forest (84), Xavier (78), Texas (51), Michigan State (41), BYU (26), Kansas State (24), UCF (20), Mississippi State (15), New Mexico (15), Oregon (14), North Florida (14), Miami (14), Clemson (13), VCU (12), Memphis (8), Wisconsin (6), Grand Canyon (6), Providence (4), Maryland (3), Austin Peay (2), Arizona State (2), South Dakota State (1), Michigan (1), Columbia (1), Dayton (1).
