Purdue Double-Digit Favorite vs. Yale in Monday Night Showdown
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue continues its 2024-2025 campaign on Monday with an 8 p.m. ET game against Yale, one of the best teams in the Ivy League this season.
The Boilermakers lead the series 3-0 advantage, including a 78-56 victory in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. Purdue also defeated Yale in West Lafayette during the 1902 and 1963 seasons.
Yale is 1-1 so far, winning at home against Quinnipiac and losing at Illinois-Chicago. Purdue is 2-0 and is looking for its 24th straight victory in November and its 20th straight home victory overall. They are a 14.5-point favorite according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 144.5.
Yale is an interesting team. The Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament a year ago and upset No. 4 Auburn in the first round before losing to San Diego State. They've made the tournament four times in the past eight years.
Here's everything you need to know on the numbers for this game.
Purdue by the numbers
- Purdue overall record: 2-0
Purdue overall vs. spread: 1-1
- Purdue home record: 2-0
Purdue home vs. spread: 1-1
- Purdue road record: 0-0
Purdue road vs spread: 0-0
- Purdue record as favorite: 2-0
Purdue vs. spread as favorite: 1-1
- Purdue record as underdog: 0-0
Purdue vs. spread as underdog: 0-0
- Purdue over total: 1
Purdue under total: 1
Purdue results vs. spread this season
Here's what the Purdue Boilermakers have done so far this season:
- Nov. 4 (Monday): Purdue defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (163) went over the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 72-50 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (122) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 2-0.
Yale results vs. spread this season
Here's what the Yale Bulldogs have done so far this season:
- Nov. 4 (Monday): Yale defeated Quinnipiac 88-62 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (150) went over the 143.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): Yale lost to Illinois-Chicago 91-79 on the road as an 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (170) went over the 138.5-point over/under number.
