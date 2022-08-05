Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Kicker Moves to Defensive Back During Fall Training Camp

As Ohio State football goes through its 2022 fall camp before the start of the season, redshirt sophomore kicker Jake Seibert practiced with the team's cornerbacks on Thursday. He wore No. 16 as opposed to No. 98 during drills.

“He had played some wide receiver and corner in high school, and he wanted to kind of bring some different value,” head coach Ryan Day told Buckeyes Now after practice. “He’s still going to work on kicking and do that part of it, but he’s also going to bring value to other positions.”

Seibert was the No. 2 kicker in the country as a high school recruit in 2020. He was 1-for-2 on his field goal attempts and made all 16 extra point tries as a true freshman season in place of starter Blake Haubeil, who missed two games with a groin injury and another with COVID.

The Buckeyes have just six scholarship players at cornerback on the roster for the upcoming season.

5-Star Recruit Liam McNeeley Sets Indiana Basketball Visit

Liam McNeeley, a five-star power forward out of Montverde Academy in Florida, will have an official visit with the Indiana basketball program on Sept. 23-25. He is the No. 18 recruit in the class of 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

McNeeley began his high school career at Richardson Pearce Highschool in Richardson, Texas, then transferred to John Paul II in Plano, Texas, for his sophomore year. He averaged 16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game last season.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound prospect currently holds 17 offers, including Alabama, Florida, and Florida State. McNeeley is the No. 2 forward in the 2024 class and is rated as the fourth-highest player in the state of Florida.

Michigan Among Three Finalists for 4-Star Cornerback

Jordan Matthews, a four-star cornerback out of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has released his top-three schools. He has narrowed down his choices to Michigan, Texas and Tennessee and will announce his commitment on Aug. 15.

Matthews took an official visit to Michigan in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound recruit is ranked as a top-150 prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 15 cornerback in the class of 2024 and is rated as the ninth-highest player in the state of Louisiana.

