Purdue's Opponent, Tipoff Time and TV Information for Elite Eight Matchup

Purdue now knows its opponent, tipoff time and television information for Saturday's Elite Eight game. The second-seeded Boilermakers will play No. 1 seed Arizona with a trip to the Final Four hanging in the balance.

The game is set for Saturday, March 28, and tipoff is set for 8:49 p.m. ET. TBS/truTV will broadcast the Elite Eight matchup. Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce will be on the call. The winner will advance to play in the Final Four in Indianapolis next weekend.

Purdue carved out a spot in the Elite Eight after posting a thrilling 79-77 victory over No. 11 seed Texas in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night. No. 1 seed Arizona didn't have much trouble with fourth-seeded Arkansas, posting a 109-88 win to advance to the Regional Final on Saturday.

These two teams last met at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 16, 2023 in the Indy Classic. The Boilermakers defeated the Wildcats 92-84 that season, a team that would eventually play in the National Championship Game.

Purdue has won three straight meetings against Arizona, winning in 2007, 2017 and 2023.

How Purdue got to the Elite Eight

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) gets a shot to fall. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue reached the Elite Eight after getting a thrilling win over Texas, a Sweet 16 game that came down to the wire. The Boilermakers and Longhorns were tied at 77-77 with 11.9 seconds left before a game-winning tip-in from Trey Kaufman-Renn .

Senior guard Braden Smith had the ball in his hands and took the final shot with the seconds winding off the clock. The attempt was off the mark, but Kaufman-Renn beat Dailyn Swain to the rebound and tipped it in with 0.7 seconds remaining. Purdue won the game 79-77.

Purdue posted wins in the first two rounds over Queens and Miami to reach the Sweet 16. The Boilermakers had no trouble in the first round, defeating the Royals 104-71. The second round was more challenging, but they escaped with a 79-69 victory over the Hurricanes.

In its three NCAA Tournament games, Purdue's seniors have really stepped up. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 21.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Fletcher Loyer is scoring 18.7 points and is shooting 60% from three-point range. Braden Smith is posting 18.0 points and 7.0 assists per game.

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