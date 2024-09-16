Purdue to Premier Season Recap Video from 2024 Final Four Run on Homecoming Weekend
Are you still relishing in Purdue's run to the Final Four in 2024? If so, then you'll want to make your way to West Lafayette on Homecoming weekend, as the athletic department is premiering the 2023-24 season recap video inside Mackey Arena.
Monday, Purdue's basketball social media team announced that it will air the 2023-24 season highlight video of the Boilermakers' run to the National Championship Game on Friday, Sept. 27. That's one day before the football team hosts Nebraska for Homecoming (kickoff set for noon ET).
"A behind-the-scenes look at the Boilermakers' run to the Final Four," a graphic from Purdue Sports reads. Tickets, if still available, can be ordered here.
The video will begin at 9 p.m. ET and gates open at 8:30 p.m. Seating is first available and tickets are free for the event. Although individuals won't have to pay, anyone interested must have a ticket to enter Mackey Arena.
Purdue had a remarkable run during the 2023-24 season. The Boilermakers were led by two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey in the post. Matt Painter's squad also had tremendous production from Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Lance Jones, Mason Gillis, Trey Kaufman-Renn and others throughout the course of the year.
The Boilers concluded the 2023-24 campaign with a 34-5 record, winning a second consecutive Big Ten regular season title. They secured the program's first trip to the Final Four with a thrilling 72-66 victory over Tennessee in the Elite Eight.
Purdue then defeated North Carolina State 63-50 in the Final Four to advance to the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969. The Boilermakers fell one win shy of winning a title, falling 75-60 to UConn.
It was an incredible year for Purdue basketball, one that fans will remember for a long time. This will be a cool opportunity to relive one of the greatest seasons in program history.
