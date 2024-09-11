Purdue Freshman Guard Jack Benter Top Earning Male Athlete at NIL Store in August
Jack Benter might be one of the new kids on the block, but he was a big seller at the NIL Store in August. The Purdue basketball freshman guard was the top-earning male athlete of the month.
Benter, who has not even worn a Purdue uniform yet, had more sales than any other male student-athlete for the month of August. The NIL Store represents 65 schools in college athletics.
A Brownstown, Ind. native, Benter is a member of Purdue's heralded five-man recruiting class in 2024. He arrived in West Lafayette with Gicarri Harris, Daniel Jacobsen, CJ Cox and Raleigh Burgess.
Benter was a three-star recruit, per 247Sports, ranked as a top-10 prospect from Indiana.
Benter wasn't the only Boilermaker to make the list. Purdue football sophomore safety Dillon Thieneman was also among the top male earners in August. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2024 was No. 7 in sales for the month.
Here's the complete top-10 from the NIL Store:
- Jack Benter, Purdue basketball
- Tanner Heckel, Illinois football
- Nash Hutmacher, Nebraska football
- Kaden Feagin, Illinois football
- Will Campbell, LSU football
- Dylan Raiola, Nebraska football
- Dillon Thieneman, Purdue football
- Eli Anders, Georgia Southern football
- Aidan Laughery, Illinois football
- Jalen Leach, Northwesten basketball
In addition to the success that Benter and Thieneman enjoyed individually, Purdue was the top-selling school at the NIL Store for the month of August. All around, it was another strong month in sales for the Boilermakers.
Will Benter's sales continue to soar once the basketball season tips off?
