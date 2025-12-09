Purdue Quarterback Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Purdue quarterback Malachi Singleton has decided to explore his opportunities outside of West Lafayette when the NCAA transfer portal window opens next month. Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported the news regarding the gunslinger's intent to transfer on Monday.

Singleton transferred to Purdue from Arkansas, joining the roster after Barry Odom was named head coach. He spent the season as a backup, playing behind Ryan Browne during the 2025 campaign.

Singleton was often used in short-yardage situations, as Purdue attempted to use his legs to its advantage. He would also be utilized in the red zone, trying to throw different looks at opponents.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) looks to pass | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The sophomore appeared in 11 of Purdue's 12 games this year, throwing for 439 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 202 yards and a score on 49 carries. Singleton ended the year with a 59.4% completion rate.

Singleton saw the most playing time in two specific games — when Browne was injured early in the third quarter of Purdue's 19-0 loss to Northwestern on Oct. 18, and again in a road trip to Washington on Nov. 15.

Against Northwestern, Singleton threw for 187 yards and rushed for 20 more, but the offense was never able to find pay dirt. In the game against Washington, the quarterback completed 16-of-28 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown, but the Boilermakers suffered a 49-13 loss.

Singleton will have two years of eligibility to use at his next destination.

What's Purdue's plan at quarterback?

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

For the 2025 season, Browne was Purdue's starting quarterback. His year had ups and downs, but he really struggled late in the year. In the final three games against Ohio State, Washington, and Indiana, Browne completed just 36-of-72 passes for 331 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

Browne ended the year with 2,153 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, and also rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns. Will he be the answer for the Boilermakers under center again next season?

As of Monday, Purdue still had Browne, Evans Chuba, Garyt Odom, and Bennett Meredith in the quarterback room. The Boilermakers also signed three-star quarterback Corin Berry out of Covina, Calif.

Does Odom like what he has in the quarterback room, or will he target another player at the position in the transfer portal in January? That's a big question for the Boilers, as that proved to be a weakness at times during the 2025 campaign.

Whether it's with Browne or someone else under center, Purdue has to get more consistent play from the quarterback in 2026.

