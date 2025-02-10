Purdue Prepares for Challenge of Playing Michigan Second Time
For the first time this season, No. 7 Purdue will have a rematch with a team in the Big Ten when it travels to Ann Arbor for a showdown with No. 20 Michigan. Although the Boilermakers cruised to a 27-point victory in the first meeting, they're focused on the process of that game rather than the result.
Purdue had little trouble with Michigan on Jan. 24, beating the Wolverines 91-64 inside Mackey Arena. But because of that embarrassing loss, the Boilers are expecting Michigan to be locked in and ready for the rematch at Crisler Center on Tuesday.
"Just making sure we're ready to go," said Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, who scored 18 points in the first game against Michigan. "Obviously, we played them here at home and beat them, so they're going to be ready to go. That means we have to be even more amped up and ready to play."
It was one of Purdue's more dominant performances of the season. Braden Smith stole a pass on Michigan's first offensive possession and raced to the other end for a layup, starting the game up 2-0. Less than nine minutes into the game, the Boilermakers led 29-9 and the Wolverines never recovered.
The biggest factor in the game was the turnover margin. Purdue forced Michigan into 22 turnovers, while the Boilers ended the game with just six. They outscored the Wolveriens 29-8 in the points off turnovers category, essentially the difference in the game.
Coach Matt Painter says the turnover category could be an important aspect of Tuesday's rematch.
"You just have to kind of focus on some of the things that got you in that position and understand how we forced a lot of turnovers in the game," Painter said. "If you play in this game and you don't force turnovers, how does the game look? Rebounding is going to be more important, shot making is going to be more important. We made shots in that game, so a lot of things went our way.
"You just get back to the scouting report of the efficiency of things. When you take care of the basketball and you take good shots, you're going to really, really help yourself defensively. And if you can force turnovers and get into transition, now you're really helping the efficiency of your offense."
A lot of Purdue's defensive success came from its guard play. Both Smith and freshman CJ Cox were locked in on that end of the floor, allowing Purdue to get extra possessions.
"Rewatching it, we had good pressure on their guards, especially CJ and Braden," Loyer said. "Vlad (Goldin) and (Danny) Wolf are really good players, so we have to be ready to guard them just as much as we did at home."
Goldin finished the first meeting with 14 points and six rebounds. Wolf was held to just four points, three assists and two rebounds. Purdue was able to shut down Michigan's size advantage in the pick-and-roll with Goldin and Wolf running it.
Freshman Gicarri Harris played 16 minutes in the first matchup against Michigan, scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds in the win. This will be the first time he's ever played in a rematch game since arriving in West Lafayette.
Still, the guard understands how important it is for Purdue to play with the same intensity and tenacity as it did a few weeks ago — especially with Tuesday's game being played in Ann Arbor.
"We went through the scout before and we're basically preparing for them again," Harris said. "We know what to expect and we know that, since we beat them here, it's going to be even tougher at (their home) because the want revenge, they want that win back. We have to come in more prepared and be more physical to get a road win."
