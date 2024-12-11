Two Former Purdue Women's Basketball Stars Named to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame
Two former Purdue women's basketball stars will be named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Kelly Komara and Melina Griffin have both received the honor.
Komara is currently the associated head coach on Katie Gearlds' staff at Purdue. She had an outstanding high school career at Lake Central, accounting for 1,478 points, 356 rebounds, 435 assists and 334 steals in four seasons.
Following her senior season in 1997-98, Komara was named Indiana Miss Basketball and earned the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year award. She committed to play college basketball at Purdue, where she was part of a national championship team in 1999.
The Boilermakers posted a 112-22 record during her four-year career in West Lafayette. Komara ended her time at Purdue with 1,266 points,446 rebounds, 402 assists and 297 steals.
Griffin played high school basketball at Anderson, earning All-State honors in 1992. She scored 1,274 points during her time in high school and committed to playing college basketball at Purdue.
In four seasons with the Boilers, Griffin totaled 366 points, 314 rebounds and 136 assists. She was a member of the 1994 Purdue team that reached the Final Four.
Komara, Griffin and the rest of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame class will be honored on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame is located in New Castle.
Related stories on Purdue
BOILERS ADVANCE TO SWEET 16: Purdue swept its first two opponents — Western Michigan and Loyola Chicago — to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. CLICK HERE
HORNUNG MAKES SPORTSCENTER TOP 10: Purdue libero Ali Hornung had an amazing save during Friday night's second round NCAA Tournament match, earning her the top play on SportsCenter's Top 10. CLICK HERE
5 BOILERS EARN ALL-BIG TEN HONORS: Five Purdue volleyball players received Big Ten honors on Wednesday, with Eva Hudson and Raven Colvin earning All-Big Ten first-team honors. CLICK HERE