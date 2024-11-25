Purdue Takes Big Hit in Latest Associated Press Poll
Voters in the Associated Press poll decided to drop Purdue significantly because of last Tuesday's 76-58 loss to Marquette in Milwaukee. The Boilermakers dropped from No. 6 to No. 13 in Monday's latest top-25.
Purdue finished with a 1-1 record last week, falling to Marquette before getting a bounce-back win at home against Marshall. The Boilers are now 5-1 on the season and are heading to San Diego to play in the Rady Children's Invitational. They'll play North Carolina State on Thursday and either Ole Miss or BYU on Friday.
Here's the complete top-25 from the Associated press poll.
Associated Press poll (Nov. 25)
- Kansas Jayhawks (5-0)
- UConn Huskies (4-0)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0)
- Auburn Tigers (4-0)
- Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)
- Houston Cougars (3-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-0)
- Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0)
- Duke Blue Devils (4-1)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1)
- Purude Boilermakers (5-1)
- Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)
- Wisconsin Badgers (7-0)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0)
- Baylor Bears (4-2)
- Florida Gators (6-0)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (4-1)
- Creighton Bluejays (4-1)
- Xavier Musketeers (5-0)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-0)
- Arizona Wildcats (2-2)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0)
Others receiving votes: BYU (70), Pitt (62), Texas (57), Ohio State (55), St. Mary's (52), Illinois (50), Memphis (38), Texas Tech (31), Drake (29), Nebraska (21), Michigan State (14), Georgia 11, St. John's (10), Oregon (10), Penn State (9), Utah State (6), Vanderbilt (6), Nevada (5), UCLA (5), Arizona State (5), Maryland (4), Providence (3), Furman (2), Florida State (1), Columbia (1).
