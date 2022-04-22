Purdue Transfer Guard Isaiah Thompson Announces Commitment to Florida Gulf Coast

Purdue transfer guard Isaiah Thompson is headed to Florida Gulf Coast after three seasons with the program. The Zionsville, Indiana, native averaged 4.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game during the 2021-22 season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue transfer guard and rising senior Isaiah Thompson announced Friday that he has committed to Florida Gulf Coast after three seasons with the Boilermakers.

Thompson, who averaged 4.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game during the 2021-22 season, chose Florida Gulf Coast over Grand Canyon, Northern Kentucky, Loyola Marymount and Minnesota.

The Zionsville, Indiana, native appeared in 96 games for Purdue while averaging 4.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game over the course of his college career.

Thompson began the 2021-22 season as the Boilermakers' starting point guard, but was relegated to a role off the bench late in the season. He played in 37 games, including 20 starts, as Purdue finished with a 29-8 overall record that ended in a Sweet 16 loss to Saint Peter's.

Thompson shot 43.6% from the field, including 42.4% from the 3-point line during the season and posted a career-high 18 points in the team's 83-73 win on the road against Iowa on Jan. 27.

Florida Gulf Coast posted a 21-12 overall record during the 2021-22 season, which included a 10-6 mark in the ASUN Conference. The Eagles won their opening game in the 2022 league tournament but fell in the second round to the eventual champion Bellarmine.

Eric Hunter Jr. was the only other point guard on Purdue's roster last season. He announced his intentions to not only declare for the 2022 NBA Draft but also entered the transfer portal while he maintains college eligibility.

The team will bring in three-star recruit Braden Smith from Westfield High School as part of the 2022 recruiting class.

