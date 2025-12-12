3 Things to Know About Purdue's New Offensive Line Coach Zach Crabtree

Purdue has reportedly found its next offensive line coach. According to Tom Dienhart of GoldandBlack.com, the Boilermakers are hiring Fresno State's Zach Crabtree to fill the void on the staff.

Crabtree will replace Vance Vice, who worked on Barry Odom's staff at Purdue for just one season before he was let go. The Boilermakers finished last season with a 2-10 record and struggled offensively throughout the year.

What does Crabtree bring to West Lafayette? Here are a few things to know about Purdue's next offensive line coach.

He has limited coaching experience

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Zachary Crabtree (60) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Crabtree comes to Purdue after spending last season as the offensive line coach at Fresno State. It was his first season in that position at any program, having served as the assistant offensive line coach at USC in 2024 and a graduate assistant from 2022 through 2023.

The former Oklahoma State offensive lineman also spent the 2021 season at his alma mater as an offensive analyst. During the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Crabtree was a graduate assistant at Baylor.

Crabtree coached an offensive line that helped Fresno State average 169.92 yards per game on the ground. The Bulldogs also ranked fourth in the league in sacks allowed, permitting just 18 for the season.

Crabtree is familiar with Josh Henson

Purdue Boilermakers offensive coordinator Josh Henson looks down the field | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crabtree has both played and worked for Henson, Purdue's current offensive coordinator. In 2016 and 2017, Crabtree was an offensive lineman at Oklahoma State when Henson worked as the offensive line coach. In 2022, the two reunited at USC.

Henson was the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator for the Trojans from 2022 through 2024 before joining Odom's staff in West Lafayette in 2025. Crabtree was a graduate assistant for two years before becoming the assistant offensive line coach.

That familiarity could benefit the Boilermakers. Crabtree understands what Henson wants from his offensive line in order to successfully call plays and run offense. The lone downside, though, is that Crabtree has never been the offensive line coach in an offensive completely controlled by Henson.

Spent one season in the NFL

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Zachary Crabtree (60) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crabtree understands what it takes to be successful as an offensive lineman and get to the next level. He started in 46 games as a right tackle while at Oklahoma State and was an All-Big 12 player in 2017.

After a solid college career, Crabtree spent one season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018. However, a knee injury forced him to retire.

Playing and coaching are certainly two different things, but having someone on staff who understands what's necessary to get to the NFL is a benefit. To win in the Big Ten, you have to have players along the offensive line who can make it to the next level.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue football

PURDUE 2026 RECRUITING CLASS: Purdue signed 21 players on National Signing Day on Wednesday. Here's a look at who is headed to West Lafayette as members of the 2026 recruiting class. CLICK HERE