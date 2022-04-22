Zach Edey Announces Return to Purdue for 2022-23 College Basketball Season

Purdue 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey announced Friday he will return to the program for his junior season. He averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game during the 2021-22 season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue rising junior center Zach Edey announced Friday on social media that he will forgo the 2022 NBA Draft and return to the program for the 2022-23 season.

Edey, a 7-foot-4 Toronto native, earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and was named an All-American honorable mention by the Associated Press following the 2021-22 season.

He was second on the team averaging 14.4 points and led the Boilermakers with 7.7 rebounds per game. Edey also registered 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks while posting just 19.0 minutes per contest.

Edey is the only player in the last 30 years to average 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in under 20 minutes per game. He also ended the season shooting 64.8% from the field, which topped the Big Ten and ranked third in the nation.

Over the course of the season, Edey recorded 11 double-doubles and was named to the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 15.0 points in wins over North Carolina and Villanova in November.

Edey put up a career-high 25 points against Michigan State on Feb. 26 and scored 20 or more points in nine games. He currently boasts a 17-game streak of scoring in double figures heading into next season.

As a sophomore, Edey split time with senior center Trevion Williams, who announced this offseason his intentions to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Edey will likely garner more minutes as the team's primary post player next season.

Read More: Williams Declares for the 2022 NBA Draft

Purdue will also welcome incoming freshman 7-foot-1 center William Berg from Sweden in its 2022 recruiting class.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

BREAKING DOWN PURDUE 2022 RECRUITING CLASS: Purdue basketball will bring in four new recruits to West Lafayette next season. The 2022 recruiting class consisting of Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Camden Heide and William Berg are slated to join redshirts Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell as freshmen. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball will bring in four new recruits to West Lafayette next season. The 2022 recruiting class consisting of Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Camden Heide and William Berg are slated to join redshirts Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell as freshmen. ERIC HUNTER JR. ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Following his decision to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his final year of college eligibility, Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. CLICK HERE

Following his decision to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his final year of college eligibility, Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. JADEN IVEY DECLARES FOR 2022 NBA DRAFT: Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey officially announced he will enter the 2022 NBA Draft. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during the 2021-22 season for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey officially announced he will enter the 2022 NBA Draft. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during the 2021-22 season for the Boilermakers. KANSAS STATE TRANSFER NIJEL PACK VISITS PURDUE: Coveted Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack visited Purdue on Thursday. He was originally a four-star recruit out of Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE

Coveted Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack visited Purdue on Thursday. He was originally a four-star recruit out of Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis. BIG TEN BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT IN MINNEAPOLIS: The Big Ten Football Championship Game will be held in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2024. The 2023 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament — as well as the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament in 2024 — will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis. CLICK HERE

