Purdue's Win Over Indiana Most Lopsided in Nearly Six Decades

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 7 Purdue gave its fans plenty to celebrate on Friday night with a 93-64 victory over rival Indiana. In fact, those in attendance at Mackey Arena witnessed the most lopsided win for the Boilermakers in the series in nearly 60 years.

Friday's 29-point is the largest margin of victory Purdue as had against Indiana since a 120-76 drubbing the Boilermakers handed the Hoosiers are March 8, 1969. It was easily one of the most impressive performances Matt Painter's team has had this season.

Purdue's veterans stepped up in a big way. Trey Kaufman-Renn led the way with 20 points and six rebounds and Braden Smith had 15 points and eight assists. Fletcher Loyer had a perfect shooting night, going 5-of-5 and finishing the game with 18 points.

Freshman guard Omer Mayer provided a huge spark off the bench, scoring 18 points, a career-high. Oscar Cluff also had a balanced game, scoring six points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists.

As a team, Purdue shot 64.7% from the floor and 55.5% from three-point range. The Boilermakers also got to the free throw line 25 times, connecting on 17.

With the win, Purdue improved to 22-5 on the season and 12-4 in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers don't return to action until Thursday, Feb. 26, hosting No. 15 Michigan State at Mackey Arena.

Purdue's seniors needed a win vs. Indiana

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives against Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

This senior class at Purdue is one of the most accomplished in program history. However, if there was one glaring number, it was that this group was just 3-4 against Indiana during their careers, despite having far more talented teams.

Barring a rematch in the Big Ten Tournament, Friday night was the last time Purdue's senior class — Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn — would face Indiana. The trio sent a big-time message, too.

At halftime of Friday's game, the three had combined for 37 of Purdue's 46 points. At the end of the game, they accounted for 53 of the 93 points.

Yes, this group would like to have a better record than 4-4 against IU, but it was a big win for a group that has meant so much to Purdue. They'll be remembered for a lot during their time in West Lafayette, including the program's biggest win over the Hoosiers in 57 years.

