Purdue WBB Commit, Brownsburg Native Avery Gordon Named Indiana All-Star
Purdue women's basketball commit and four-star prospect Avery Gordon is adding a major high school accolade to her resumé. On Friday, the Brownsburg High School standout was one of 13 players named an Indiana All-Star for the 2024-25 season.
Gordon was named to the Indiana All-Star team after finishing her high school basketball career with 1,626 points, 816 rebounds and 227 blocks. She was the second-leading scorer in Brownsburg history with that point total.
In the 2024-25 season, Gordon averaged 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game. She led the Bulldogs to a 19-4 season. Gordon also recorded 14 double-doubles.
The Indiana All-Stars are selected to compete against the Kentucky All-Stars, games that will be played on June 6 (site to be announced) and June 7 (Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis).
Gordon stands 6-foot-6, adding size to a Purdue roster that had two freshman post players on the 2024-25 squad. Kendall Puryear is listed at 6-foot-3 and Lana McCarthy measures at 6-foot-4. The addition of Gordon will give the Boilermakers even more depth in the frontcourt.
Adding that kind of size has been an emphasis for coach Katie Gearlds on the recruiting trail.
"We just have to get bigger. You look at some of the teams on the West Coast, especially," Gearlds said after Purdue's season-ending loss to Indiana. "Some powerful young women in our league and we've got to be able to handle that. Obviously, who we're bringing in next year, we're trying to get bigger. We've got to get a point guard and we have to get a little bit bigger around the perimeter to be able to handle some things."
Gordon is part of a two-person recruiting class coming into West Lafayette for the 2025-26 season. Purdue is also bringing in 5-foot-9 guard Keona Douwstra (Amsterdam, The Netherlands).
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
REYNOLDS DECOMMITS FROM PURDUE: Kira Reynolds, a four-star member of Purdue's 2025 women's basketball recruiting class, has announced she is decommitting from the program. CLICK HERE
GEARLDS TALKS PURDUE WBB FUTURE: After a 77-57 loss to Indiana to end the season, coach Katie Gearlds talked about building a culture at Purdue, transfer portal needs and more. CLICK HERE