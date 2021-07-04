Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst Lead USA U19 Team to Dominant Win Over Mali

Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were two of three USA players to score a team-high 14 points in a 100-52 victory over Mali on Sunday. The team sits atop Group D, ahead of Turkey, Australia and Mali.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team cruised to a 100-52 victory over Mali on Sunday at the Daugavpils Olympic Center in Latvia. In the team's second straight victory, Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst each recorded a team-high 14 points.

Ivey started the game by sinking a 3-point shot in the game's first possession. He scored nine of the team's first 11 points in the first quarter. His scoring total came by making five of his 11 shots from the field.

The Boilermakers' star guard also recorded two rebounds, two steals and an assist in more than 15 minutes of play. Furst, who's contributed two quality performances off the bench, played just over 13 minutes.

The incoming Purdue forward was one of three USA players to put up 14 total points. Furst shot 5-of-7 from the field while also registering six rebounds one assist and one steal.

The USA U19 FIBA World Cup Team made 42% of its shots, compared to Mali scoring on just 25% of its attempts. So far, against both Mali and Turkey, the USA team has yet to trail.

The USA currently sits on top of Group D, ahead of Turkey, Australia and Mali. The team closes out its play in the group stage with a matchup against Australia at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

BIG TEN DAILY, JULY 4: E.J. Liddell elects to return to college basketball and play for Ohio State next season, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz releases clothing line and both Ohio State and Penn State are in the running for a 2022 four-star recruit. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten. CLICK HERE

E.J. Liddell elects to return to college basketball and play for Ohio State next season, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz releases clothing line and both Ohio State and Penn State are in the running for a 2022 four-star recruit. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten. EDEY'S SECOND DOUBLE-DOUBLE OF FIBA WORLD CUP: Purdue's Zach Edey posted 14 points and a team-high 15 rebounds in Canada's 100-75 victory over Japan. It was Edey's second straight double-double as the team's starting center. CLICK HERE

Purdue's Zach Edey posted 14 points and a team-high 15 rebounds in Canada's 100-75 victory over Japan. It was Edey's second straight double-double as the team's starting center. IVEY LEADS USA U19 BASKETBALL TEAM: Purdue's Jaden Ivey exploded for 21 points in the USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team's 83-54 victory over Turkey on Saturday. Boilermaker teammate logged seven points and six rebounds off the bench. CLICK HERE

Purdue's Jaden Ivey exploded for 21 points in the USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team's 83-54 victory over Turkey on Saturday. Boilermaker teammate logged seven points and six rebounds off the bench. EDEY LEADS CANADA TO VICTORY ON DAY 1: Purdue center Zach made his first start for the Canada Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team against Lithuania on Saturday. He recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds in an 80-71 victory. CLICK HERE

Purdue center Zach made his first start for the Canada Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team against Lithuania on Saturday. He recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds in an 80-71 victory. TREVION WILLIAMS JOINS CAMEO: After returning to Purdue in favor of entering the 2021 NBA Draft, Trevion Williams enters an NIL deal with Cameo. He'll be connecting with fans through personalized video messages. CLICK HERE

