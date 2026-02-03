Schedule Update on Purdue's Second Game vs. Iowa

The second matchup between No. 12 Purdue and Iowa now has a tipoff time and a designated television network. Both schools confirmed the update with social media posts on Monday.

Purdue and Iowa are scheduled to meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this year, with the Boilermakers winning the first 79-72 in West Lafayette on Jan. 14.

If the first game between these two teams was any indication, the second should be another thriller. The matchup is highlighted by two of the country's top point guards, Purdue's Braden Smith and Iowa's Bennett Stirtz.

Smith got the better of Stirtz at Mackey Arena, finishing the game with 16 points, eight assists and four rebounds in the victory. Still, Stirtz put up some big numbers himself, scoring 19 points, getting four assists and grabbing four rebounds.

The game against Iowa is part of a brutal February for Purdue. The Boilermakers will play one of the toughest schedules in the Big Ten for the month, with matchups against No. 9 Nebraska, Iowa, No. 2 Michigan, Indiana and No. 10 Michigan State all on the horizon.

Purdue-Iowa another important Big Ten game

Plenty could be at stake when Purdue and Iowa meet again on Feb. 14. Right now, the Boilermakers sit fifth in the Big Ten standings at 8-3. The Hawkeyes are in eighth with a league record of 6-4.

This Valentine's Day clash could have a huge impact on seeding for the 2026 Big Ten Tournament. Plus, it could play a role in the NCAA Tournament seeding situation for both teams further down the road.

As a preseason favorite to reach the Final Four, Purdue is trying to improve its seed status after suffering through a three-game losing streak. Getting a road win over Iowa would certainly help the Boilermakers' cause.

Iowa has some solid wins this season, but has not yet taken down a team ranked in the Associated Press poll. This would give the Hawkeyes an opportunity to do that on their home court, which would certainly earn some respect.

Every game played in the Big Ten is important, but there could be quite a bit on the line in terms of the conference standings and potential seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

